No Help Yet for Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav who has made millions laugh on screen, is still in jail in the check-bouncing case. Images of the actor talking to the media after being released are misleading — they are video recordings after Rajpal’s release from prison in 2018.

After all the grand announcements by prominent actors about extending financial help to secure the actor’s release in the cheque-bouncing case, the reality tells a different story — nobody has paid anything so far.

Despite the public declarations of support from members of the entertainment industry, Rajpal’s family confirms that not a single offer has translated into actual monetary assistance. So far, they have received no financial help from any quarter of the film fraternity.