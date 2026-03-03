No Child Should Grow UP in Silence
Nearly 3 in 1,000 newborns face hearing loss, expert says, early detection can prevent lifelong setback
World Hearing Day also highlights childhood hearing loss as a major public health concern. The 2026 theme, “From Communities to Classrooms: Hearing Care for All Children,” focuses on bridging gaps between rural communities and school systems.
The Growing Burden of Hearing Loss
* 1.5 billion people globally live with hearing loss.
* Projected to rise to 2.5 billion by 2050.
* In India, over 63 million people are affected.
* Nearly 3 in every 1,000 newborns have congenital hearing loss.
Common Causes in Children
* Genetic factors
* Maternal infections during pregnancy
* Birth complicationsChronic or untreated ear infections
* Exposure to loud noise (firecrackers, loudspeakers, machinery)
Why Early Hearing Is Critical
First three years of life are crucial for speech and language development.
Untreated hearing loss may lead to:
* Speech delayPoor academic performance
* Social isolation
* Reduced confidence
* Long-term career challenges
“Encouragingly, nearly 80% of childhood hearing loss is preventable or treatable with early detection,” says Rambabu.
Prevention & Early Screening
Simple newborn tests such as OAE and ABR can detect hearing issues within days of birth.
Parents and teachers should watch for early signs:
* Lack of response to sounds
* Delayed speech
* Frequent requests for repetition
* Difficulty following instructions
Preventive measures include:
* Timely vaccination
* Prompt treatment of ear infections
* Limiting headphone volume
* Protecting children from loud environments.
“We must advocate for universal newborn screening and accessible hearing care. Every child deserves to hear, learn and grow confidently — because protecting hearing today strengthens tomorrow’s India.”
— Dr K. Rambabu, Senior Consultant ENT, Apollo Hospitals