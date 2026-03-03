No Child Should Grow UP in Silence

World Hearing Day also highlights childhood hearing loss as a major public health concern. The 2026 theme, “From Communities to Classrooms: Hearing Care for All Children,” focuses on bridging gaps between rural communities and school systems.

The Growing Burden of Hearing Loss

* 1.5 billion people globally live with hearing loss.

* Projected to rise to 2.5 billion by 2050.

* In India, over 63 million people are affected.

* Nearly 3 in every 1,000 newborns have congenital hearing loss.

Common Causes in Children

* Genetic factors

* Maternal infections during pregnancy

* Birth complicationsChronic or untreated ear infections

* Exposure to loud noise (firecrackers, loudspeakers, machinery)

Why Early Hearing Is Critical

First three years of life are crucial for speech and language development.

Untreated hearing loss may lead to:

* Speech delayPoor academic performance

* Social isolation

* Reduced confidence

* Long-term career challenges

“Encouragingly, nearly 80% of childhood hearing loss is preventable or treatable with early detection,” says Rambabu.

Prevention & Early Screening

Simple newborn tests such as OAE and ABR can detect hearing issues within days of birth.

Parents and teachers should watch for early signs:

* Lack of response to sounds

* Delayed speech

* Frequent requests for repetition

* Difficulty following instructions

Preventive measures include:

* Timely vaccination

* Prompt treatment of ear infections

* Limiting headphone volume

* Protecting children from loud environments.

QUOTE





“We must advocate for universal newborn screening and accessible hearing care. Every child deserves to hear, learn and grow confidently — because protecting hearing today strengthens tomorrow’s India.”

— Dr K. Rambabu, Senior Consultant ENT, Apollo Hospitals