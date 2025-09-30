Nine Shades of Shakti

Strength wears many faces. Sometimes it is calm resolve, sometimes nurturing care, sometimes fierce courage. This Navaratri, nine remarkable women share their journey that reflects the timeless energies of Goddess Durga. Through their choices, struggles, and triumphs, they remind us that Shakti is not just a divine force in myth — it is alive among us, shaping lives and futures every day.

In every corner of our community, there are women who embody the many faces of strength, compassion, and resilience. Let’s celebrate the nine forms or avatars of Goddess Durga: the Protector, the Mother, the Peace Bringer, the Creator, the Nurturer, the Warrior, the Fearless, the Purifier, and the Enlightener.

Calm Warrior: Kanika Tekriwal, CEO - JetSetGo

Standing up for what is right takes courage, but courage does not mean aggression. I have learnt that strength lies in composure. Calmness gives you clarity, assertiveness gives you voice. Together they allow you to challenge injustice without losing perspective. My advice to others is simple: know your values and let them anchor you. As an entrepreneur, I see fairness and equality not as ideals but as essentials. At JetSetGo we have built a culture where merit speaks louder than hierarchy and opportunity is not limited by background or gender.”

The Caring Mother: Shilpa Reddy, Entrepreneur

Women, intrinsically take care: whether it is a plant that needs watering or a pet that needs vaccination. Even in issues concerning family, they always are at the forefront. For them to be able to all this, they need to be physically and mentally strong. For me, meditation, fitness and health are non-negotiable no matter what role I’m in, at home or at work. These go hand in hand with being compassionate and patient.”

The Healer: Swathi Kaliki, Head, OEU Institute for Eye Cancer, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad

As a doctor, I had to take over the responsibility of heading the oncology services of LV Prasad hospital, immediately after my return from the US. While I was a little apprehensive about the scale of the assignment, I put my best foot forward. Even while I’m doing my daily work, I do not let chaos seep in and ensure that any stresses/negative thoughts are destroyed by my focus which is always on the job.”

The Protector: Swati Lakhra, DG, Special protection force

Feminine energy is all-pervasive; it is not limited or restricted to one thing. Women are nurturers, they give life and have a lot of resilience to deal with anything that comes their way and life teaches us to be good problem solvers. Many people ask me where I draw my strength from and who is my inspiration. Everyone has good and bad qualities and I can only say that I try to take the good from everyone I meet and always work on improving myself. As a police officer, I strive every day to serve with compassion and fairness.

The Peace Maker: Manasi Chaudhari, Lawyer and Author

Being a lawyer I regularly come across situations of conflict or distress that my clients are going through. I help them find balance and peace by understanding their priority in the situation.

Peace to me means being able to be present and in the moment, sleep restfully at night, wake up fresh in the morning looking forward to the day, and enjoy moments of joy through the day, without gnawing anxiety.”

The Seeker: Jyothi Das, Textile revivalist and lawyer

Staying grounded to me means being caring, practical, financially aware, and adaptable to a constantly evolving world, keeping in mind my mental and physical wellbeing.”

The Creator: Sandhya Raju, Actor and artist

Optimism is the reason and result of everything I create — in my Kuchipudi choreographies, my sense of personal style, my relationships. I meet every day and every task with optimism hoping to create art and experiences that give optimism to everyone who experiences my artistic work and my very presence.”

The Enlightener: Mansi Gandhi, Cofounder & COO, DoctorC

For me, enlightenment is living with purpose and compassion. As a woman entrepreneur at DoctorC, impacting lakhs of people each year, I lead with intuition, empathy, and clarity. Wisdom comes from listening deeply, simplifying what’s complex, and serving with integrity.”

The Purifier: Deepika Reddy, Kuchipudi exponent

Devi energy is that mix of strength and just the right amount of fire. Feminine energy is powerful, steady, and slightly terrifying if provoked. I’ve learned that true peace isn’t about avoiding challenging circumstances; it’s about navigating them with honesty and compassion, knowing when to step in and when to step back.”