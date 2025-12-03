Nick & Priyanka Tackle Type 1

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are taking diabetes awareness global. Chopra announced on Instagram that her husband’s nonprofit, Beyond Type 1, is rolling out an India-focused initiative aimed at fighting stigma and giving patients the resources they need.

Beyond Type 1, co-founded by Nick after his own diagnosis two decades ago, works to unite the global Type 1 diabetes community through education, support programmes and grants.

Chopra, 43, said her understanding of the condition began with Nick’s medical history. “Twenty years since his diagnosis, he stands as proof of resilience,” she wrote.