It takes courage to take the path less travelled, but the band, C6, is doing it like a pro. Being an instrumental metal band in Hyderabad comes with its own set of challenges. However the band, which has been part of the city’s music scene from 2019, insists that there is space for every kind of sound in the city. We catch up with them to understand their music and journey.

Excerpts:

When was the band formed?

C6 was formed in February 2019. Our guitarist, Chirag, had written some instrumental music

and was offered an opportunity to open for the Australian guitar virtuoso Plini. Within a month, we brought the band together and made our debut on March 9, 2019.

Describe your music.

C6 plays neo-classical instrumental progressive metal. Our sound features uplifting melodies, catchy grooves, and cinematic soundscapes. We blend virtuosic technical playing with orchestral elements to evoke a sense of otherworldly wonder.

Is it difficult to find takers for metal genre in Hyderabad?

It can be, yes. Comparatively, metal isn’t very popular in India, and that’s okay. We’re glad that Hyderabadis support Telugu music, it’s important that Indian audiences connect with Indian art and instruments. At the same time, we’re proud to create a space for outliers like us who are passionate about metal. It’s always exciting to see new faces in Hyderabad’s niche but growing metal scene.

Which metal bands have influenced you?

As a band, we are heavily inspired by instrumental metal bands like Intervals, Polyphia, Plini, and Animals as Leaders. Some of our favourite Indian bands include Bloodywood, Godless, Chaos, Gutslit, The Down Troddence, Project Mishram, Demonic Resurrection and Rainburn.

How can the music scene in Hyderabad improve?

We would like to see bands work harder. Bands from other cities seem to be far tighter, far better rehearsed, and are putting out professional-level recordings. In Hyderabad, many artists are content doing film song covers, which is great, but we’d encourage bands to invest in their own sound. Buy an audio interface, get a DAW, and start producing original music. Every artist starts by covering their heroes. But sooner or later, you’ve got to find out what kind of hero you sound like.