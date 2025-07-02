New Workforce Opts For Micro Retirement

Looks like India Corp is staring at an entire generation of micro-retirees. An increasing number of working professionals are opting for micro-retirement to pursue their passions and bounce back. Big names like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are often seen taking micro-retirement breaks. For the uninitiated, micro-retirement does not mean quitting work entirely. It’s about taking a break from the hustle of work for a while and then bouncing back. This brief sabbatical could range from a few months to a year. The goal is simple — travel, pursue your dreams, focus on personal growth, hit the brakes and rest.



Intentional Break



“Micro-retirement is a conscious pause not because someone is done working but because they choose to live more intentionally,” says Shubham Bhatt, Psychologist & Founder of Psychoshala. Many people are eager to pursue their passions and hobbies in life but may lose that spark when work routine kicks in. At such times, many individuals deliberately slow down to keep the spark alive.



Namita Sayani, Image Consultant & Lifestyle coach from Chennai says, “Micro retirement is an intentional stopping where you don’t wait till you're 60 to pursue your dreams.” She emphasises that such breaks are strategic and deliberate diversions. Namita says, “It’s all about relaxing, rejuvenating and hitting that reset button.”



You don’t leap onto a micro-retirement break because you feel exhausted. It’s a planned, strategic sabbatical with purpose and clarity.

In Full-Swing



The idea of micro retirements gained traction post the pandemic. Exhausted by the work-life dilemma, the pandemic forced people to hit the brakes. Many started to evaluate and tweak their habits to bring about positive changes in life. These breaks aren’t just limited to academic endeavours. They have crawled into professional pursuits related to technology, creative fields, finance and even entrepreneurship. “Companies like Google, Adobe, Deloitte, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Steel and Mahindra have formal sabbatical break policies.” says Namita.



Shubham opines that while many opt for these breaks, they may not be comfortable boasting about it. He says,

“A common thread I see in people is that they crave space. This space allows them to breathe better and chec whether their life-values tune in with their current pursuits.”

Unfit for All



Despite its allure, not everybody can afford micro-retirements. People have family responsibilities, financial limitations or even concerns about job security. Some may take a break not to travel at exotic locales but merely to spend time at home. Provide better care and attention to elders or focus on their own mental health. The idea behind the break is: You pause.



Gayathri Nandakumar, a Counselling Psychologist from Mumbai shares that breaks, whether long or short, serve as an act of resistance against capitalistic work structures. These structures have been built on the yardstick of continuous yet ruthless productivity. Gayathri shares, “A friend of mine recently shared how he has ventured onto a micro retirement break from his career because he wants to travel the world rather than wait for retirement to do that.”

Choose Wisely

Planning is key: From scheduling a proper time-slot for the break to preparing a re-entry strategy. Yes, you read that right. A re-entry strategy is a prerequisite to have clear lines drawn about one’s return. It may help curb unwarranted deviations that may pop their head mid-way. Shubham suggests that it’s important for people to answer the ‘why’ while thinking of taking a break. People need to differentiate between rest and escape. Shubham adds, “Hit those brakes to return to yourself not to run away from life.” If one is the breadwinner in a family, random breaks like these may have wider repercussions. Namita says, “Setting boundaries while on these breaks is important. From avoiding instances of drifting into projects or work-related emails.”

Pause, Don’t Stop!

While micro-retirements aim at improving mental health. Unstructured time can lean towards episodes of an increase in anxiety. Questions like ‘Am I wasting my time doing this?’ or ‘What comes next’ may be unsettling for some. “One could start by journaling thoughts and ideas before jumping directly into bolder breaks,” advises Shubham. Other things to engage in could be to try a hobby left behind or simply a new interest. Micro-retirement is trending, but the smartest move in life isn’t to ‘stop’ working but to know when to hit the ‘pause’ and ‘restart’ button again.