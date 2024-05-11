New desi action hero on the bloc

It’s his 100th movie, and his first action film. In his new avatar, he instantly demolishes his enemies. Will Bhaiyya Ji, the dark, gory revenge drama with the tagline ‘Pratishodh ka Nivedan’ work magic on celluloid for Manoj Bajpayee as it hits the theatres on May 24th?

The man of the moment, recipient of a National Award and a Padma Shri, answers some questions from the media after the trailer release.

Excerpts:

What was the journey like, from struggling to ‘arrive’ in Mumbai, till this milestone film?

Mumbai is a city that fulfils dreams and that’s what it’s been for me too. Zindigi usi tarah hai jaise har baar samunder me koi cheeze dalo toh samundar usse bahar fhenkta hai but finally the samundar uss chees ko accept kar leta hai. Mumbai shahar aissa hi hai… This is my karmabhoomi. I fought my way to success in this city and I am thankful to the Almighty.

The idea behind Bhaiyya Ji

I read newspaper reports about a boy who was returning from his hometown to JNU after his father was murdered, though his mother was unhappy about it, and dubbed him ‘Napunska’ [impotent]. A little way into the journey, he decided to go back. On his return, he killed 6 people who were involved in his father’s murder. I’ve been keen to make this revengeful saga into an independent film. But my director decided to develop it into a commercial movie. That is how Bhaiyya Ji was born.

This film is culturally rooted and portrays relationships and family bonding.

Does the term ‘Bhaiya Ji’ denote a Bihari?

I have noticed that in big cities like Delhi, if people enter a bus from the exit door, people start yelling ‘Bhaiya hai’, a derogatory reference to people hailing from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh. I’m sure, after watching our film, people will start addressing us respectfully.

Were you under any pressure?

It was indeed a Herculean task, and I’m very lucky that we have completed this film. It was easier because my ‘other half’, Shabana, is the main producer. Her collaborative effort with other producers helped us to complete the film on time. I couldn’t afford to take any break. Shabana has judiciously kept to the production budgeting for our film.

A new action hero

All I can say is that right now, I’m dealing with many sore parts on my body. I hope I recover soon. That said, I feel I should have turned an action hero in my youth — at 25-30 years of age.