New-Age Film Heirs Step Behind the Camera

As newcomers with no film experience make their mark with authentic voices, legacy names are returning to the basics of writing, assisting, composing and directing

These scions of filmdom are no longer following predictable paths. Many are stepping behind the camera, mastering technical skills, or exploring music. Mahadhan Bhupathiraju, son of Ravi Teja, recently joined Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit as an assistant director, learning the craft from the ground up alongside Rishie Manoj, son of Trivikram Srinivas, who is also gaining hands-on experience as an AD on the same project.

While many fans expected Akira Nandan, son of Pawan Kalyan, to follow his father into acting, he chose music instead and is now being groomed as a composer. Interestingly, he composed the soundtrack for Writer’s Block, a short film that stars Rishie Manoj and is directed by Karthik Yarlagadda, son of producer Shobu Yarlagadda.





Reflecting on the choices, producer TG Vishwa Prasad said, “It’s great to see star kids begin their journey by working in the direction department - it reflects maturity and curiosity about the craft. Understanding the technical and creative aspects of filmmaking helps them grow into well-rounded professionals, whether they choose to pursue careers as artists or technicians. It’s a healthy sign for the future of our industry.”





The trend isn’t limited to Tollywood. In Tamil cinema, Jason Sanjay, son of actor Thalapathy Vijay, is making his directorial debut with an action-packed film starring Sundeep Kishan. In Bollywood, Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, has already made a mark with The Bads of Bollywood, proving that the younger generation can chart its own course.





The focus is slowly shifting from lineage to learning, as the insiders craft a new creative vocabulary for Indian cinema.