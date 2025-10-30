Never Overreact: Abhishek Bachchan Responds to Trolls

When on October 29, a journalist accused Abhishek Bachchan on X of buying the Best Actor award for his performance in I Want To Talk, he didn’t lose his cool. He simply stated calmly that he has never paid for any awards.

Speaking exclusively to DC on the troll culture, Abhishek said, “Anonymity gives the trolls a false sense of power. It’s best to ignore them. When you respond, you have given them the attention they seek. I normally avoid confrontations with trolls. But when a serious allegation is made, like this one, saying I bought an award, I patiently give my point of view hoping to convince the troll that he is barking up the wrong tree.”

Sharing advice for celebrities targeted by online trolls, he added: “Don’t react with anger, don’t hit back. That’s what they want. Stay calm. Remember, they want to provoke you.”

His mantra for staying on top of any fraught situation is on the same lines: “Never overreact, whether it is a troll or a domestic argument. Try to reason. If it doesn’t work, then just stay quiet.”