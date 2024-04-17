Never A Dull Moment In This Thriller

The infatuation of a young student towards a teacher has appeared in many novels in the past, but what sets bestselling author Freida Mc-Fadden’s The Teacher apart is the unpredictable twists and turns in the story. The slow-burn suspense and racy writing literally make your jaws drop to the floor in the end. Eve Bennett teaches maths at Caseham High School. Her handsome and charming husband Nate also teaches literature in the same school. An average-looking Eve often counts herself lucky to have found a husband like Nate. To the outside world, they are a happy couple, but the spark in their marriage is missing. The exchange of conjugal rights happens once a month. Sometimes longer. But Eve finds solace in her work and shoe collection. She is obsessed with buying new shoes every few months.

However, the news of Addie Severson, a troublemaker student in school, who has been put in her class, gives her the jitters. Addie allegedly had an affair with a maths teacher Art Tuttle, who was forced to resign the previous year. As Eve and Addie’s paths cross in the classroom and outside the school premises, author Freida’s mind-bending masterstrokes start to creep into the story. There is never a dull moment in The Teacher. The characters jump out of the pages and rack your brains, questioning every motive. Everybody in school, including the students and staff, is wary of Addie. Addie likes attending Nate’s class because of their mutual love for poetry. However, things get murky when Eve spots Addie lurking around near her house in the night, while she and Nate are hosting a dinner party for some close friends in their house. Eve wonders if Nate is having an illicit affair with Addie. An unsettled Eve dives into a frenzy and starts investigating Addie and Nate’s daily routine and past. Many secrets and skeletons tumble out of the closet in this roller-coaster full of nasty twists and turns and long-awaited revenge.