Psychodermatology, a growing wellness trend, investigates how emotions and stress affect hormones, immunological responses, and physiological processes — and how it all manifests on our skin!

“Chronic stress can lead to the HPA axis (hypothalamic pituitary adrenal axis) and cause consistently increased cortisol levels in your body. If you are continually upset, your body will assume you require more and continue to manufacture it. The body may become exhausted as a result of these endocrine organs working too hard. It causes severe hair loss and acne. Pigmentation, central obesity, PCOS, and all other thyroid problems are caused by stress since these hormones fluctuate,” explains Dr Rashmi Shetty, a famous dermatologist, author, and entrepreneur.

Understanding Psychodermatology:

“Psychodermatology is predicated on the understanding that our skin does not exist in isolation from the rest of our body or our psychological state. Emotional stress triggers a cascade of hormonal changes and immune responses, which can exacerbate or even initiate skin disorders such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis,” says Dr Nishita Ranka, dermatologist, medical director, and founder of Dr. Nishita’s Clinic for Skin, Hair, and Aesthetics.

Observations & Treatment

“Chronic stress, a common complaint among my patients, often correlates with flare-ups of a lot of skin and hair disorders. Managing such conditions goes beyond topical treatments and requires a comprehensive approach that includes addressing the patient’s mental health,” says Dr Nishita, adding, “Incorporating techniques such as mindfulness, yoga, breath work, and meditation into treatment plans not only help reduce stress but also improve overall physiological health, which is often mirrored in the condition of the skin.”

Educational Efforts

Educating both patients and the broader medical community about the interconnections between psychological health and skin conditions is vital. “We regularly conduct workshops to raise awareness about psychodermatology. These initiatives help destigmatise skin conditions linked to psychological distress and encourage a more empathetic and holistic approach to treatment,” says Dr Nishita.

The Road Ahead

With growing awareness and the gradual integration of psychological therapies into dermatological treatments, experts anticipate a paradigm shift in how skin conditions are treated. Research in psychodermatology continues to reveal more about the complex interactions between the mind and skin, promising more targeted interventions in the future.

The stress hormone cortisol impairs the skin’s barrier function, leading to sensitivity, dryness, and slower healing, while androgens stimulate oil glands, making the skin more prone to acne.” — Dr Rashmi Shetty, a famous dermatologist, author, and entrepreneur.

Psychoderm-atology not only expands our understanding of dermatological illnesses but also offers new avenues for treatment that consider the patient as a whole. This approach is not just about achieving clearer skin but about fostering overall well-being.” — Dr Nishita Ranka, dermatologist