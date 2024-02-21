Netas spew film dialogues as poll campaign hots up

Kurchi Madathapetti

Andhra Pradesh is revving up for elections, and the netalog are spewing famous dialogues to reach out to the masses. Recently, TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu used the term Kurchi Madathapetti (fold the chair) a popular line from a song in Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram, to take a dig at the opposition. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan retaliated with the same term. Not one to be left behind, Nara Lokesh made use of it too! Sahiti Chaganti, who was the female vocalist in the song, says she’s happy that the number became a hit. “While singing the song, we knew it would be famous. But we never expected it to be a blockbuster! It’s gone past 100 million views on YouTube, and the term is being used in every sphere of life,” she says. Political strategist Phani Bhushan Kukkadapu says politicians first noticed that references to films were gaining them traction on social media, and later put it to use in campaign at public rallies. “The idea is to capture mind space,” he says, adding that while it’s doubtful how many people will remember poll promises, film references will create a buzz.

‘Mere paas behen hain’

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalled an iconic film dialogue during the 2022 UP polls. She said, “In Deewar, Amitabh tells Shashi Kapoor, mere paas gaadi hai, mere paas bangla hai, yeh hai, woh hai, toh Shashi Kapoor ne kaha, mere paas maa hai.” (I have a car, bungalow...so Shashi Kapoor says, I have my mother). She went on to say, “Toh main keh rahin hun, mere paas behen hai (I have sister),” in a reference to women who can bring a change in politics.

Sholay fired up MP poll campaign

The trend of using references from films during polls is not new. The recent Madhya Pradesh poll campaigns were full of them. The then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took an apparent jibe at Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, referring to the characters Jai and Veeru in the 1975 blockbuster Sholay film, who he said were fighting between themselves over the distribution of plundered booty. In retaliation, Kamal Nath called Shivraj ‘Gabbar’, the film’s villain, and accused him of looting the state.

Senior screenplay writer Sainath Thotapalli believes political speech writers incorporate catchphrases from films to see that their messages are communicated effectively. The dialogues make an impact because they are more powerful than the usual political lingo. “Who doesn’t want his speech to be trending,” he asks. “From PM to CM. everyone uses references from films, in view of the timing — run up to the elections. I remember a politician used the word Baahubali to describe something very big. Such is the impact of cinema,” he adds.

Kejriwal capitalises on SRK-starrer Jawan fever

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal referred to Shah Rukh Khan’s recent film Jawan. The AAP chief quoted the Bollywood star asking people to choose their leader wisely. “In Jawan, there’s a scene where SRK says votes should not be given on the basis of religion and caste. Instead, ask them (political parties) if they would give good education and medical care,” the AAP Chief reminded his audience, following up with, “Only AAP asks for votes on the promise of providing education to children.”

Former Advisor to the Government of Telangana, filmmaker Papa Rao Biyyala, feels that since films are a significant part of pop culture, any politician would love to use popular phrases and dialogues to strike a chord with the masses.

“Politicians have to entertain people; their routine speeches sound boring. So the best way to engage with the crowd is by spewing references to films. But such references don’t matter in the long run, they can hardly convert into votes. Film glamour and references won’t work when it comes to votes,” — Mohan Guruswamy, former Chief Economic Advisor, Govt. of India