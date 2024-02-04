Neha in Tyson Naidu

Thanks to her performance in DJ Tillu and Rules Ranjan, Neha Shetty seems to be the current toast of Tinsel Town. The actress, who is presently working on Gangs of Godavari, has reportedly bagged another film — Tyson Naidu. The action drama, starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas, is directed by Sagar Chandra of Bheemla Nayak fame. According to the reports, the leading lady has importance in the narrative, and Sagar wanted to cast an established actress. A source close to the unit says, “Neha was the straight choice for the role, given her body of work. The filmmakers may make an official announcement soon.” Neha has been carefully choosing roles that strengthen her position in the industry. She is looking for quirky roles so that she doesn’t get repetitive.