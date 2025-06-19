Neena Gupta Finds Her Spotlight With ‘Panchayat’

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has won hearts across the country with her portrayal of Manju Devi in Panchayat. The role has not only broadened her fan base but also firmly established her as a household name across all social and linguistic divides. As Panchayat gears up for its fourth season — created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, from June 24 — Gupta opened up about the show, her role, and her evolving popularity.

Her role in Season 4

“Each season brings something new based on how the story progresses. Season 4 is much funnier. Last season, I got a lot of appreciation, not just from the audience but even from my husband. Yet, many asked me, ‘Why is your role so short?’ I asked the writer the same question, and he told me, ‘We have a plan. Your character will grow.’ So I trust the process.”

Challenges of playing Manju Devi

“The character remains the same, but the situations evolve. Since there’s usually a year-and-a-half gap between seasons, I need to rework the dialect before each shoot. That’s the only prep.”

The show’s impact on her popularity

“I must admit, thanks to Panchayat, the whole of India recognizes me now — whether it’s the English-speaking elite or the masses. I receive compliments from across the board. My popularity through Panchayat has surpassed any film I’ve done in my second innings. That’s a big deal for me.”

Ever considered entering politics?

“Yes! I studied at Janki Devi College, which was seen as a ‘Behenji college’ compared to Miranda House. Delhi University is known for student politics. Since I was active in debates, dramatics, and other activities, I was once asked to contest in the college elections. But I had to step down after getting threats from the opposition.”

On playing a negative role again

“I will never take up a negative role again. I did once during my first innings, and it completely destroyed my career. Barbaad ho gaya.”

On the phrase ‘age is just a number’

“I don’t like that line at all. Age is not just a number. Our bodies age — we walk differently, our digestion slows down. Some people grow old in their souls, too, while others stay youthful at heart. I see my wrinkles and sometimes try to smooth them out in front of the mirror! (laughs) Fitness helps, but yes, we must dress and act our age. Everything can’t always be glamorous and glowing — we must learn to adjust.”

On online trolling, fashion

“I don’t get trolled much. But it’s funny — when I wear a sari, I get very few likes. Nobody comments. But the moment I wear a short dress, I get lakhs of likes and comments! Why should I care what people say? No one should be judged by their clothes.”

Quote: Thanks to Panchayat, the whole of India recognises me now — whether it’s the English-speaking elite or the masses. I receive compliments from across the board. My popularity through Panchayat has surpassed any film I’ve done in my second innings. That’s a big deal for me.”

Neena Gupta