Neck's The Limit

For years, celebrities made the “less is more” mantra their red-carpet gospel. Bare shoulders, bare necks, minimal jewellery — it was all about letting gowns do the talking. But the quiet elegance has officially retired. The necklace is back, and it’s louder than a paparazzi flash. Bollywood divas and Hollywood icons alike are dusting off chunky chokers, layering chains like spaghetti, and turning every neckline into a headline.

Layer, Layer, Baby

Layering is like telling a story on your neck. One chain says “classic,” another says “playful,” and throw in a statement choker, and suddenly your neckline is a whole personality profile. Fashion stylists are loving it. It’s creative, versatile, and impossible to ignore. The real fun? Layering. Multiple chains, pendants, charms — mix and match is the name of the game. Kriti Sanon has been spotted at premieres, stacking gold and diamond chains, turning a basic saree into a visual fiesta. “Necklaces are no longer just accessories—they’re conversation starters. Layering, chunky chokers, and statement pendants allow a person to tell a story without saying a word,” says fashion critic Sneha Kothari.

At Cannes 2025, Alia Bhatt stunned in a diamond choker that sparkled like a constellation, perfectly pairing with her couture gown to create red-carpet magic. Across the globe, Hailey Bieber made headlines with her iconic bubble ‘B’ pendant chain, effortlessly blending casual chic with statement glamour. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja flaunted a stunning necklace at a recent event, proving that statement jewellery can elevate even the simplest ensemble. Minimalism, we hardly knew ye. Meanwhile, across the globe, Zendaya has been layering delicate gold chains like an art installation, proving that necklaces can whisper sophistication while still stealing the show.

Trad Meets Trend

Indian jewellery isn’t just making waves in Bollywood—it’s catching Hollywood’s eye too. Celebrities are experimenting with a dazzling mix of heritage and haute couture, proving that tradition can coexist seamlessly with contemporary style. At the Met Gala, Rihanna turned heads in a diamond choker inspired by Mughal artistry, pairing it with a minimalist gown that let the ornate piece steal the spotlight. Similarly, Jessica Alba has been seen sporting statement Indian-style earrings and stacked bangles at high-profile fashion events, blending them effortlessly with Western gowns for a Boho-meets-Bollywood aesthetic. “Mixing Indian and Western jewellery is no longer taboo. Youngsters layer oxidised Indian chains with modern pendants, or stack delicate gold chains over traditional kurtis. It’s playful, modern, and very Instagrammable,” says fashion designer Seeta Mahajan. “Statement necklaces in India have always had ritualistic and symbolic importance—from temple jewellery to royal chokers. Today’s trend revives that history while giving it a modern twist—chunky gold, pearls, and gems layered with contemporary silhouettes.”

Nicole Kidman has embraced Indian-inspired chokers adorned with gemstones and intricate motifs, subtly weaving South Asian craftsmanship into her red-carpet looks. Even music award stages have seen stars like Selena Gomez wearing necklaces reminiscent of Indian heritage jewellery, often featuring vibrant stones and detailed filigree, layered over sleek, modern outfits. Across the board, the trend is clear: the old and the new, the East and the West, are merging into a style language where gold, pearls, and elaborate designs sit perfectly alongside minimalist silhouettes, proving that cultural crossover can be both elegant and edgy.

Celebs = Trend Dictators

Let’s be honest: if a celeb wears it, we want it. Social media amplifies every necklace like it’s breaking news. Instagram feeds are bursting with #NecklaceGoals and #ChokerTrend posts. Kangana Ranaut’s bold chokers and

Emma Watson’s layered chains have inspired a generation to raid jewellery boxes and experiment.

Necklaces are no longer just adornments; they’re mood setters. A layered chain says casual chic, a diamond choker screams glamour, and a chunky gold piece shouts, “Notice me!” Deepika Padukone proves the point, pairing heavy antique necklaces with minimalist gowns, flipping the “less is more” rulebook on its head. “For everyday style, you can stack thin chains with charms. For events, go bold—statement chokers, chunky pearls, or gemstone-heavy pieces. The key is balance; the necklace should either dominate or complement, never compete with the outfit,” says Priya Mehra, a jewelry designer.

This isn’t just a red-carpet phenomenon. Fashion-savvy youngsters are taking cues from the stars, layering inexpensive chains, mixing metals, and pairing ethnic pendants with jeans and tees. The streets of Mumbai, Delhi, and even New York are now playgrounds for necklace experimentation.

Oxidised chains over kurtis, pearls over shirts, chunky gold with casual tees — the possibilities are endless. Necklace layering has become the ultimate DIY flex: it’s fun, expressive, and Instagrammable. Who said statement jewellery is just for galas?

However, not every celebrity has embraced the necklace revival. Some stars prefer the elegance of a bare neck, letting their outfit or makeup do the talking. Deepika Padukone, for instance, often graces red carpets with clean, minimalist necklines, while Kiara Advani and Sanya Malhotra favour delicate chains or none at all, keeping their styling understated. Young actresses like Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan frequently skip statement pieces, embracing a youthful, effortless charm. Even Janhvi Kapoor occasionally opts for a bare neck, creating contrast and letting other elements of their look shine. And Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who can effortlessly switch between maximalist glamour and minimalist sophistication, reminds fans that sometimes, less truly is more.

The Neck Wins

The era of “bare neck chic” has gracefully exited. In its place? Ornamented glamour, layered sophistication, and a renewed appreciation for necklaces of all kinds. Bollywood stars, Western icons, and even street-style mavens are proving that a necklace is not just jewellery — it’s a statement, a mood, a story waiting to be told.

So raid that jewellery box, mix your metals, pile on the pendants, and remember: when it comes to necklaces, the more, the merrier. Your neck deserves its moment, and thanks to the stars, it’s finally getting it.

NECK-STATIC

• Deepika Padukone pairs heavy antique necklaces with minimalist gowns

• Rihanna turned heads in a diamond choker inspired by Mughal artistry at the Met Gala

• Alia Bhatt stunned in a diamond choker at Cannes 2025

• Hailey Bieber made headlines with her iconic bubble ‘B’ pendant chain

• Kiara Advani and Sanya Malhotra favour delicate chain necklaces

• Sonam Kapoor Ahuja flaunted a stunning necklace at a recent event

• Zendaya has been layering delicate gold chains like an art installation

• Nicole Kidman has often embraced Indian-inspired chokers in red-carpet looks

• Selena Gomez regularly wears necklaces reminiscent of Indian heritage jewellery

• Emma Watson’s layered chains have inspired Gen-Z