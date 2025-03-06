NEAT WAYS TO BEAT THE HEAT

As temperatures soar to record-breaking highs this year, health experts warn that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can pose serious health risks, including heat exhaustion, dehydration, sunburn, and even life-threatening heatstroke. Pregnant women, in particular, face additional vulnerabilities due to physiological changes in their bodies, making them more susceptible to dehydration and urinary tract infections (UTIs). To help you stay safe and comfortable this summer, we’ve gathered science-backed advice from medical experts on hydration, heat management, and immune-boosting strategies.

Too Hot To Handle

The sweltering summer of 2025 is breaking records across the globe, and the impact is being felt not just in the environment but also in our bodies. Karishmma Chawla, a Functional Medicine Nutritionist & Lifestyle Educator, points out that extreme temperatures are affecting people “physically, mentally, and emotionally.” She likens a strong immune system to an “ozone layer” for the body—essential for protecting overall health during this heatwave.

Pregnancy naturally raises a woman’s core body temperature, making high heat even harder to tolerate. Dr. Vaishali Joshi, senior Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, explains, “In pregnancy, the core body temperature remains more than normal, and it can get worse in summer due to high temperatures.” She adds that pregnant women are also at a higher risk of UTIs due to “decreased immunity and physiological changes in the urinary tract caused by pressure from the gravid uterus.”

To protect against heat-related issues, Dr. Joshi emphasizes the importance of hydration: “The fluid requirement increases in pregnancy. There is more electrolyte and fluid loss due to peripheral vasodilation, making pregnant women more vulnerable to heatwaves as they sweat more.” She strongly advises expectant mothers to drink enough water, avoid direct sunlight, and stay in cool environments.





Preventing UTIs in Summer





Summer heat creates the perfect environment for bacterial growth, increasing the risk of UTIs. Dehydration is a key contributor, as reduced water intake leads to minimal urination, allowing bacteria to multiply in the urinary tract. “Drinking 6-8 glasses of water flushes out toxins from the body and helps prevent UTIs,” Dr. Joshi advises.





Other preventative measures include:

• Wearing loose, breathable cotton underwear

• Avoiding prolonged dampness in swimsuits or sweaty clothing

• Maintaining good hygiene and urinating after swimming or exercise





Sunburn Protection

One of the most common yet preventable summer ailments is sunburn. Prolonged exposure to UV rays not only causes painful burns but also accelerates skin aging and increases the risk of skin cancer. To shield your skin from the sun’s harsh rays, dermatologists recommend applying a “broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher” at least 15-20 minutes before stepping outside. Reapply every two hours, especially if you're sweating or swimming. Additionally, wearing “wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses with UV protection, and lightweight, long-sleeved clothing” can provide extra defense against harmful radiation. Seeking shade during peak sunlight hours (10 AM to 4 PM) further minimizes the risk of sunburn and heat-related skin damage.





Stay Hydrated & Cool

Hydration is the most crucial defence against heat-related illnesses. “Heat calls for more hydration,” says Karishmma Chawla. “Hydra-tion is the key to balancing electrolytes in the body to keep it calm in the burning heat.”

Cool Tips

Here are some tips to maintain optimal hydration and body temperature:

• Drink plenty of fluids: Water is the best choice, but coconut water, lemon water, and electrolyte-rich drinks can also help replenish lost minerals.

• Eat water-rich foods: Include cucumbers, watermelon, oranges, and yogurt in your diet.

• Avoid diuretics: Caffeinated and alcoholic beverages can lead to dehydration.

• Cooling techniques: Take cool showers, wear light-colored clothing, and use fans or air conditioning.

Boost Immunity

A strong immune system can protect against infections, including heat-aggravated conditions like UTIs and heat rashes. Chawla warns that “in this abrupt climatic change, immunity weakens, and the gut takes the bullet.” She emphasizes the need for gut health, as 80% of the immune system is housed in the gut.





Ways to strengthen immunity during summer:





• Consume probiotic-rich foods like yogurt and fermented vegetables

• Eat antioxidant-rich foods, including berries, nuts, and green leafy vegetables

• Reduce processed foods and excessive sugar intake

• Maintain a balanced sleep schedule

Managing Migraines

Another common issue during extreme heat is migraines. Chawla explains that “light becomes the trigger” in high temperatures, making summer a difficult season for migraine sufferers.





To minimize migraine risks:



• Stay hydrated to prevent dehydration-induced headaches

• Wear sunglasses and avoid direct sunlight

• Maintain a consistent sleep schedule

• Manage stress through meditation or breathing exercises

As summer temperatures continue to rise, staying ahead of heat-related health risks is crucial. For pregnant women and those prone to UTIs, extra precautions are necessary. By maintaining proper hydration and following preventive health measures, you can significantly reduce the risks associated with extreme heat.

This summer, make health a priority and beat the heat before it beats you.

Extreme temperatures are affecting people “physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

— Karishmma Chawla, a Functional Medicine Nutritionist & Lifestyle Educator