Navratri's 9 Day Fast Track Food

They say, fasting of the body is food for the soul. But this Navratri festival, listen to your body's cues, not just your ‘fasting food’ cravings. Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga, the feminine energy, is about to commence. Devotees who fast need to take care of their hydration, as many fast for nine days. They observe either a full or partial fast, giving up grains, non-vegetarian food and alcohol. Instead, devotees have fruits, dairy products, grains like buckwheat or water chestnut flour and refreshing sattvic drinks. Fasting helps to detoxify the body, besides aiding spiritual rejuvenation.

Proper hydration helps in maintaining energy levels throughout the day. Besides adequate water, try including nutritious beverages in your Navratri fasting routine to ensure that you remain active, enjoy dandiya and also pray to the Goddesses.

Satvik Beverages

During the 9-day Navratri fast, thirst-quenching beverages play a crucial role in maintaining electrolyte balance. Since most devotees limit themselves to just one meal a day, healthy drinks made with milk or curd become an essential source of nourishment. “Many drinks hydrate, nourish and satisfy the taste buds. Milkshakes made with fruits like mango, strawberries and bananas are filling. Adding dry fruits like a few soaked almonds, figs, and dates to your Navratri drinks provides energy. Lassi and fresh fruit punch become wholesome choices to keep the body nourished. As curd lassi, with its cooling and probiotic benefits, offers hydration, while fruit punch made with seasonal fruits provides an energy boost,” says Chef Nikita Varma, Culinary Consultant and Content Creator, from Delhi.

Healthy Beverages

Fasting is a way to detox from daily routines, aiding in cleansing and rejuvenation. Today, numerous options and healthy alternatives make fasting easier and more nourishing, helping maintain energy and overall well-being. “Lactose-free diets are now a lifestyle choice, with plant-based options like almond, soy and coconut milk gaining popularity. These beverages are nutritious, satisfying and support a natural detox for the body. They not only promote health but also provide energy and keep you feeling full throughout the day,” says Chef Ishita Shah, Sous Chef at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Regional Specialties

Thanks to India’s diverse culinary heritage, there is an amazing variety of invigorating upvas drinks. “There is an impressive selection of regional fasting drinks, both hot and cold, such as kokum sherbet, fennel seed and jaggery sherbet, hot saffron milk, Tulsi and ginger tea, etc. “In the North, it's badam milk, thandai, lassi; in the South, it's Nannari (sarsaparilla) sherbet, or Panakam, a sweet and invigorating drink made with jaggery and Piyush (made from yoghurt) in Maharashtra. These drinks combine tradition, taste and nutrition, making fasting a flavourful and wholesome experience,” adds Ishita.

Café Treats

Many restaurants and cafés are reimagining festive offerings by introducing Fast-friendly beverages that balance tradition with health. “Instead of refined sugar, natural sweeteners like jaggery and date syrup are being used, while milk, curd, and fresh fruit juices add both nutrition and flavour. These innovations not only cater to fasting rituals but also align with today’s growing preference for wellness-focused menus, making festive indulgence lighter, healthier, and more inclusive,” says Executive Chef Ashok Singh Tanwar, Fairfield By Marriott, Jaipur

Energy Boosters

Fasting helps in detoxification, improves digestion, and also helps in self-discipline. “Try and stay hydrated throughout the day, as dehydration can lead to fatigue, dizziness, and headaches. While frequent drinking of water comes in handy, you can also have mint or lemon-infused water,” states Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior Clinical Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital.

Avoid highly sweetened milkshakes and flavoured drinks. Better to stay away from tetra pack juices and readymade beverages, as they are loaded with preservatives and harmful colours. Eat hydrating fruits and veggies like watermelon, pineapple, orange, cucumber, etc.

Coconut water with Sabja seeds, bottle gourd juice, buttermilk flavoured with ginger, tangy aam panha, sugarless fruit juices with fibre intact, Nimbu Shikanji made with Palm jaggery, or Coconut sugar can be consumed to stay hydrated. Sprinkling black salt on sugar-free juices helps retain water. Coffee and tea help boost energy and stay alert during fasting days. “Limit the consumption to two cups per day. Consuming excess on an empty stomach may lead to bloating, acidity, and dehydration, as it is diuretic in nature. Those with medical conditions should consult a doctor and a nutritionist before fasting,” states Aditi.

To prevent energy drain and enjoy a fulfilling fasting divine experience, focus on hydration and essential nutrients. So here are a few fast, friendly drink recipes.

Golden Latte (Courtesy Chef Ishita Shah: Sous Chef Jio World Convention Centre)

• 1 cup full-fat milk (or almond milk/coconut milk)

• ½ teaspoon turmeric powder

• A pinch of black pepper powder

• 3- Medjool dates

• A pinch of cardamom powder

• Dash of vanilla and rock salt

Instructions

1. Heat the milk in a pan on a low flame. Add turmeric and black pepper. Stir well. Simmer for 3 minutes.

2. Turn off the flame, cool slightly, then blend with dates, vanilla essence and a pinch of salt.

3. Add ice cubes, sprinkle cardamom and serve.

Satvik Watermelon Basil Chia Cooler (Courtesy: Exe. Chef Ashok Singh Tanwar,

Fairfield By Marriott, Jaipur)

Ingredients

• Fresh watermelon cubes — 3 cups de-seeded

• Fresh basil leaves — 8 leaves

• Chia seeds — 2 tbsp

• Water – ½ cup (chilled)

• Honey or jaggery — 1tsp (optional)

• Ice cubes — as needed

Instructions

1. Rinse and soak 2 tbsp chia seeds in ½ cup water for about 20 minutes until they swell to a gel-like texture.

2. In a blender, add the watermelon cubes and basil leaves. Strain if you prefer a smoother texture.

3. Add honey/jaggery if required.

4. In serving glasses, add soaked chia seeds at the bottom. Pour the chilled watermelon-basil juice over it. Add ice cubes.

Coconut Lassi (Courtesy Chef Nikita Varma, Culinary Consultant and Content Creator)

Ingredients

• 1 cup curd

• ½ cup coconut milk

• 1 tbsp grated fresh coconut

• 1tsp honey

• ½ tsp cardamom powder

• 5 Soaked Peeled Almonds

• Chopped nuts.

Method

1. In a blender, add curd, coconut milk, grated coconut, honey, cardamom powder and almonds. Blend until smooth.

2. Pour into a glass, garnish with some fresh coconut; nuts. Serve chilled.