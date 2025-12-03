Nature’s Super Fit Tiny Chia-leaders

In skincare and beauty, natural ingredients are now in demand, and chia seeds are trending for boosting radiant, glowing skin. The use of chia seeds is gaining popularity thanks to their internal benefits and their impact on skin health. Chia seeds are a popular ingredient in Korean skincare for achieving the “glass skin” look, due to their hydrating properties.

Chia-ful Diets

Despite their tiny size, the chia seeds are rich in nutrients. “Chia seeds are considered the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, including alpha linolenic acid (ALA) that supports brain functioning, lowers the risk of heart diseases, and reduces inflammation. Chia seeds provide a complete plant-based protein-

rich diet containing essential amino acids. Consuming chia seeds supports a healthy gut microbiome, ensures regular bowel movements and aids digestion,” says Dr Zaina Rahaman, Executive Clinical Dietitian and Nutritionist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Hebbal.

Ancient Skincare Pals

Chia may be trending now, but it has ancient Aztec and Mayan roots in nourishment and healing. Modern formulas simply repackage this old wisdom with new technology. “Paired with actives like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, or peptides, chia delivers deeper, longer hydration. Its omega-3s, zinc, and antioxidants lock in moisture, soothe irritation, and slow ageing. With regular use, skin becomes plumper, calmer, and more radiant,” says Gazall B Kothari, Certified Skincare Formulator and Founder of Leafoberryy Skin Care.

Mask Makeovers

“Chia masks deeply hydrate, calm inflammation, and leave the skin plump and refreshed, perfect for a weekly routine. Chia seed oil strengthens the skin barrier, locks in moisture, and helps repair dryness or dullness with daily use. It is ideal for tired, dehydrated, or mature skin. Ice cubes or chia water mists are great for instant refreshment. Be careful not to overuse,” says Aromatherapist Divita Kanoria, Founder of Tatha Plant Stem Cell Skincare and Wellness Brand.

Chia seed oil improves hydration and skin-barrier markers in clinical tests, so it may help as an adjunct emollient for eczema and psoriasis. It has no proven benefit for acne. It can aid dry skin, but oily, acne-prone or sensitive skin should be cautious, as allergic reactions are possible — patch testing is advised.“Consuming chia seeds soaked in water offers skin benefits that topical use cannot. Both can complement each other: Topical for barrier and hydration, oral for modest anti-inflammatory and nutritional support. Don’t rely on oral intake alone for active skin disease,” says Dr Ashini Bhatt, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Mayflower Women’s Hospital, Ahmedabad.

Buying Tips

Chia is appearing everywhere from serums to shower gels, but what matters is the quality of the formulation. “Check that Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil or Chia Seed Extract is mentioned among the first few ingredients. In shower gels, chia should feel hydrating and soothing, not foamy or stripping. In serums, it should appear as a lightweight humectant that absorbs, not one that sits oily on the surface. Be mindful of

expiry dates, for natural formulations, oxidised ingredients lose potency fast. Avoid products that smell odd; that’s often a sign the base is chemical-heavy,” adds Kothari.