Natty plays a Tamil activist in the Gandhi

Natraj Subramanian, also known as Natty, a renowned cinematographer turned actor, has been cast in a pivotal role in the upcoming Hindi web series Gandhi. The series, directed by Hansal Mehta and featuring Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story fame as Mahatma Gandhi, will chronicle Gandhi’s journey from his early days in South Africa to his leadership in India‘s struggle for independence.

Natty will portray the character of Kumresa Pillai, a Tamilian residing in South Africa who served as a close confidante of Gandhi and tirelessly advocated for the rights of exploited labourers who had migrated from Tamil Nadu.

Natty’s involvement in the series is particularly noteworthy, as it marks his first appearance in a Hindi production, despite his extensive experience as a cinematographer for acclaimed Bollywood directors like Pradeep Sarkar, Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali, and Anand L Rai.

Sources close to the production reveal that Natty has undergone an image makeover to embody the historical period depicted in the series.

Gandhi, produced by Applause Entertainment, will be filmed across various locations in India and abroad, including South Africa. The series will be presented in Hindi, Gujarati, and English, ensuring accessibility to a wider audience.