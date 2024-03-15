Natty netas learn social media tricks

Social media isn’t a trend anymore. It is the primary communication platform for the vast majority. And realising the massive power of social media and its influencers, political parties and our natty netas are keeping no stone unturned to tap the potential of social media. Several politicians are engaging in candid conversations with these new social media mavericks ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Many people will be surprised to know that the Indian social media influencer marketing industry was valued at around Rs 12 billion in 2022. Whether influencers with millions of followers or nano-influencers with niche audiences, everybody is in demand these days. Podcasts, interviews, influencer marketing, and campaigns are some clever ways to propagate their messages to the masses. Asif Zakaria, a politician from the Indian National Congress says, “Social media is a great medium to reach the masses since the young audience is more affiliated with it. Even though conventional methods still prevail, social media strategies are overpowering them.”

Yamal Vyas, Chief Spokesperson of BJP, Gujarat, says, “Social media is a potent medium for overall communication of the good deeds done by the government, publicity, awareness and campaign etc. It comes in handy when election messages are to be sent.” He adds, “Social media cannot solely create a leader. A leader has to be accepted by the people and that happens only when they are out on the field, interacting with people personally.”

Infotainment Mantra

Podcasts and YouTube interviews are sources of not just entertainment but infotainment as well. More than a quarter of Indians listen to podcasts at least once daily. Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps who has over 7 million YouTube subscribers, is known to be one of the most famous social media influencer-cum-entrepreneur in India. He has interviewed several bigwigs from the ruling BJP government -— Rajeev Chandrashekhar (Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill development and Entrepreneurship), Smriti Irani (Minister of Woman and Child Development and Minister of Minority Affairs), and External Affairs minister S Jaishankar to name a few. Ranveer also won the ‘Disruptor of the Year’ award for The Ranveer Show podcast at the National Creators Award presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Another social media influencer Raj Shamani, who has over 2 million YouTube subscribers has interviewed political leaders like Nitin Gadkari (Minister for Road Transport & Highways), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh), and MP Jayant Sinha. Raj and Ranveer go beyond politics and ask these powerful leaders about their lifestyle, work-life balance, favourite things, spiritualism etc.

Food For Thought

Renowned social media influencer Kamiya Jani, founder of Curly Tales, has done episodes of Sunday Brunch with Nitin Gadkari, and Aaditya Thackery on a table of culinary delights. She also interviewed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a campsite in Rajasthan over Sunday dinner during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Not only this, the show also took the viewers inside Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s house. The Sunday Brunch was with the CM’s son Shrikant Shinde and his wife Vrushali Shinde. Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule has been on The Bombay Journey, a part of Mashable India that has 5.67 lakh subscribers. Zakaria says, “The political fraternity is part of the society itself. So, naturally, the more raw and real the political leaders are on social media, the more people will relate to them and connect with them on a personal level.”

Marketing Strategy

Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler turned fitness influencer, attracted eyeballs on social media when he joined PM Modi for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Ankit recently won ‘Best Health and Fitness Creator’ award at the National Creators Award. Farhan Rajani, founder and CEO of Bartergram says, “Influencer marketing allows parties to connect with these often-disengaged groups through trusted voices. Social media lets parties tailor messages to specific demographics and regions through strategic influencer partnerships.”

Building perception is another marketing strategy. They seek the support of influencers from local communities to address the political agenda. Simultaneously, gaining the trust of the local communities through the representative influencer from the same community. Basant Babal, founder of Pandav Politics, Rajasthan says, “Political figures enhance their social media presence with staged photo ops, like temple visits, interactions with local and marginalised communities, travelling in Metro, and informal events at schools and colleges, aiming for broad societal outreach.”

The Meme-Game

When it comes to picking influencers, political parties aren’t just looking for pretty faces. They’re looking for real personalities, storytellers, and even meme-makers. Farhan says, “To excel in the world of social media, political parties have got to be ready to roll with the punches, memes and all. Everyone is a Meme. Being meme-able isn’t a curse. It’s a sign that you’re part of the conversation. Just look at ‘Pappu’. Sometimes being a meme can make you more famous than your real name.”

Self-Branding

Some politicians don’t need influencers because they are ‘influencers’ themselves. In a recent video that went viral of Rahul Gandhi making jam with Sonia Gandhi, the fun banter between the mother and son in the kitchen made several viewers giggle at home. Rahul Gandhi has 3.92 million subscribers on his Youtube channel whereas PM Modi has subscribers over 22 million. Self-branding, widely regarded as one of the most accepted ways of marketing oneself, has become so pervasive that even politicians do not want to be left behind.

Money Matters

A no-brainer for all — what is sold on social media, is what many buy. Compared to traditional advertising, social media is a smart investment that offers a higher Return on Investment (ROI). Basant says, “Beyond just an investment, finances like travel allowance, stay charges, time devoted, and the charges of the influencers are often taken into consideration. Unless it’s a big political name, the influencers then earn revenue through TRP on the videos they post on social media.” Basant highlights that unestablished leaders take advantage of the viewership of videos of established leaders by tapping into the same list of influencers.

Social media is a potent medium for overall communication of the good deeds done by the government, publicity, awareness and campaign etc. It comes in handy when election messages are to be sent.”— Yamal Vyas, Chief Spokesperson of BJP, Gujarat

Ankit Baiyanpuria, fitness influencer

7.9 mn Insta followers

Had a free-wheeling chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Kamiya Jani, Curly Tales

2.95 mn YouTube subscribers

Interviewed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nitin Gadkari, Aaditya Thackery, and Shrikant Shinde along with his wife Vrushali Shinde

Ranveer Allahbadia BeerBiceps

7 mn YouTube subscribers

Interviewed Rajeev Chandrashekhar (Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill development and Entrepreneurship), Smriti Irani (Woman & Child Development minister) and S. Jaishankar (External Affairs minister)

The more raw and real the political leaders are on social media, the more people will relate to them and connect with them on a personal level.” — Asif Zakaria, Indian National Congress politician

Social media lets parties tailor messages to specific demographics and regions through strategic influencer partnerships.” — Farhan Rajani, founder and CEO of Bartergram

Beyond just an investment, finances like travel allowance, stay charges, time devoted and the charges of the influencers are often taken into consideration." — Basant Babal, founder of Pandav Politics, Rajasthan