Barnali Bose, Sibani Maiti, Baishali Chakraborty, Sharmili Banerjee, Sujata Pan and their team of women from different walks of life pull all stops to make various arrangements for the festival from

buying the idol to shopping for puja-special things to organising cultural functions to making culinary offerings for the Goddess to distributing Prasad to managing the gathering of visitors in the marquee.

“Our theme this year — Mahavidya and women’s power are intricately intertwined in Hinduism, particularly within the ancient Tantric traditions. Mahavidya refers to the ten aspects of Divine Feminine energy that emphasize women's strength, spiritual growth, and self-realization. The ten powerful goddesses—Kali, Tara, Tri-pura Sundari, Bhuvaneshwari, Chhi-nnamasta, Bagala-mukhi, Dhumavati, Matangi, Kamalat-mika, and Sho-dashi—symbolise the multifaceted feminine energies like creation, protection, transformation, nurturing, intuition, and healing. In its truest essence, these goddesses not only embody spiritual ideals but also represent the profound concept of Nari Shakti.”