Nagarjuna Moves Delhi HC To Protect Personality Rights

Following Bollywood actors Karan Johar, Aishwarya, and Abhishek Bachchan, Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights.

On Thursday, Justice Tejas Karia heard the plea and indicated that the court would pass an interim order. “When you can identify the URLs, the best is to direct them to take down… we will pass orders,” the judge said.

Represented by Advocate Pravin Anand, Nagarjuna highlighted three key concerns: unauthorized use of his image on pornographic websites, sale of merchandise exploiting his likeness, and various YouTube videos featuring his persona without consent.

The court is expected to issue appropriate directions and has listed the matter for further hearing on January 23.