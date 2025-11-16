‘Naatu Naatu’ Choreographer To Direct Prabhas

Superstar Prabhas seems busier than ever. Even as he’s completing his long-in-the-making project The Raja Saab, the actor has begun pre-production work on his next project – Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit. And now we have information that he has given the nod to Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith for a film based on dancing.

As per an informed source, “Prem Rakshit has choreographed several of Prabhas’ dance numbers in the past. They have been discussing Rakshit’s directorial debut for some years now. Finally, they have both liked a subject.”

The film will have oodles of innovative, never-seen-before dancing.

“Prabhas doesn’t think himself to be much of a dancer. But Prem Rakshit thinks otherwise. He has conceived 4-5 very cool dance numbers for Prabhas in his directorial debut,” the source says.