Mythri Slows Its Bollywood March

Despite delivering the Sunny Deol blockbusters Jaat, Telugu powerhouse Mythri Movie Makers appears to be taking a cautious step back from Bollywood.

Jaat raked in Rs 90 crore net and became Sunny Deol’s career-best grosser after Gadar 2. Yet, trade circles feel it could have been better. “The film’s screenplay and direction left scope for improvement. With production costs soaring and recoveries not fully matching investments, Mythri seems to be slowing down in Hindi,” said a Hindi film distributor.

Even though top stars like Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have reportedly expressed interest, the banner is said to be prioritising quality over expansion.

“Big names are keen to collaborate with Mythri, especially after the way they mounted and marketed Pushpa: The Rise in North India. But without the right script and director, the producers don’t want to risk diluting their brand,” the source said.

For now, the production house is tightening its purse strings and focusing on mega Telugu projects — Prabhas’ Fauji, NTR’s Dragon, and Ram Charan’s Peddi. These films carry a combined budget of over `700 crore. Fauji has a British-era backdrop, Dragon is designed as a high-octane action adventure, and Peddi is positioned as a rustic emotional drama.

Mythri plans to reach Hindi audiences through pan-India releases of their Telugu biggies, according to the source.