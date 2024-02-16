My Only One

American business tycoon Jeff Bezos’ flamboyance is well known. But the man, who loves being in the spotlight and red carpets all the time, also has a very different side to his personality — he likes to be reminded of his humble beginnings constantly. Helping him do that is a simple wooden table, on which he works everyday! Bezos left his prominent Wall Street job 26 years before his space voyage, relocated to Seattle, borrowed money from his parents, and started his company. When some of his staff needed desks, he came up with an original, economical solution. He purchased a door and gave it some legs. The founder of Amazon still uses one of the first door desks he constructed in the company’s early years to save money. The fiancée of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, recently disclosed that on Instagram.But he is not alone. Many cherish objects associated with their beginnings in their respective journeys. The objects hold a special place in their lives and they take all the care to keep it with themselves even today. We bring you some of them…‘It’s a sanctuary where ideas were born’ Dr D Nageshwar Reddy,Chairman of Asian Institute of GastroenterologyOne object has been a constant companion since the start of my career: ‘My beloved writing desk’. This simple mahogany desk, a gift from my father, is more than simply furniture; it’s a sanctuary where ideas were born and visions were realised. Over the years, it has witnessed the birth of ground-breaking initiatives, the development of critical strategies, and the signature of revolutionary projects. Despite having access to beautiful new workplaces and cutting-edge technology, I still prefer this antique desk and rarely allow anybody else to use it. Its surface carries the imprints of numerous late-night brainstorming sessions and periods of serious thought. This desk is more than just a workspace; it’s a source of inspiration and creativity, inspired with the spirit of innovation that motivates my job in the healthcare industry. It serves as a reminder of where I’ve come from and the unshakable commitment required to make a significant difference in the field of healthcare.‘What my first coat means to me’ Dr Mohan Atluri, Celebrity dentist and maxillofacial surgeonAs I reflect on my professional career, one of my favourite memories is of the first coat I wore. We were only allowed to wear coats inside clinical areas as students in the healthcare professions. This is a major milestone in any healthcare practitioner’s life for a variety of reasons, and I will never forget how it felt to walk into the clinic for the first time wearing that coat. I’ve kept this coat since. Every time I wear this coat today, I am reminded of my professional beginnings. It’s easy to become comfortable with my current professional accomplishment, but having reminders like these to remind me of where I came from keeps me grounded. Even as I continue to advance in my professional field, I will preserve the coat as a reminder of where I came from.‘My workplace chair encourages me to create even more’ Vinita Pittie, Fashion designer“M y y workplace chairs... they’re onderful! Encourage me to createeven more! I would let everyone use it, but only my husband, Navneet, uses it on occasion. My sister in law has used it since 1968. I started using it in 1985 and still use it today, my in-laws used it even earlier.”‘Still use my first cloth cutter and steam iron’ Sruthi Reddy, Fashion designer“Back in 2007, when Hydera-bad was not yet this burgeoning metropolis and internet shopping was at its nascent stage, procuring design tools and gadgets was a nightmare. Every time I traveled abroad, I would never miss an opportunity to search the design markets for apparel cutters and steamers while my counterparts were busy shopping for makeup and bags. My bags would be filled with unique cutters, laces, stationery and books. My best buys have been design books and industrial clothes steam iron that we cherish and use even today. They continue to be my prized possessions.”‘Ganesh Idol has been a steadfast companion from day one’ Praveen K. Pula, Founder & President, Woxsen University“Since the inception of my professional journey, this Ganesh Idol has been a steadfast companion, radiating confidence and anchoring me through the ebbs and flows of business life. It symbolizes not only my past achievements but also my present endeavours, providing me with invaluable mental clarity to reflect deeply before making critical decisions. In its serene presence, I find the space to contemplate, strategize, and navigate the complexities of business and life. This idol is more than just an artifact; it’s a beacon of resilience and wisdom, always pushing me towards positivity and success.”A sewing machines through the decades Neeta Lulla, costume designer and fashion stylist“To develop my profession as an entrepreneur and designer, I decided to set up my own modest workshop. In the early 1980s, I purchased a machine with the `500 pocket money I had saved by selling healthy sandwiches to schools. I went with the “Brother” brand for my first machine and hired a machinist to sew the outfit once I cut it. At home, one machine grew to four; this was the start of the “Neeta Lulla” brand, and there was no turning back. I used the machine for approximately 20 years before it was replaced with newer, faster equipment, even though it was corroded and broken. It is still with me and is an invaluable property.Band of success Queenie Singh, Founder & CEO, Beauty In Everything“The one enduring object from my early days that continues to hold a profound significance in my life is the platinum band my mother gifted me when I was 17 or 18. This elegant piece has been a constant companion throughout my diverse journey. Starting my career both in modeling and a male-dominated industrial environment, the platinum band was more than a beautiful accessory; it became my first token of appreciation from my mother. Carrying this precious band through the highs of my Miss India days and the challenges of establishing my businesses, it has become an integral part of my life. Its sentimental value serves as a reminder of the unwavering support from my mother during pivotal moments in my career. In many ways, this platinum band has been a silent witness to my success journey, representing the fusion of strength, beauty, and enduring love. While deeply personal, I do allow my loved ones at home to appreciate and share in its significance, fostering a sense of familial connection and appreciation for the milestones it represents.”‘I find solace in its steady tick’ Gunjan Soni, MD House of MBjI treasure the ageless watch passed down from my grandfather, which then adorned my father’s wrist before making its way onto mine. Its exquisite design and enduring craftsmanship serve as a reminder of our family's heritage and the principles passed down through generations. Despite modern conveniences, I take comfort in its constant tick, which connects me to the past while guiding me into the future. Each glance at its worn face tells a story of tenacity and wisdom, anchoring me in the heart of our common history. This artefact not only tells time, but it also connects the dots of our family history, making it a priceless treasure in my daily life.Reflecting on the good times Aprajita Toor, accessory designerA one-pound coin. I received a tip while working at a bakery in the UK!!! I’ve kept it all these years because it’s a terrific reflection of the eras I’ve lived through and helps me keep connected to my roots. It is a terrific example of how humility and kindness are two extremely vital parts of living a happy life. So, anytime I’m going through a difficult period, I hold that coin in my hand and it transports me back to a time when I hadn't begun my entrepreneurial journey and was striving to shape the outlines of my identity. And I’m reminded of some incredibly challenging situations that I overcame, which gives me the strength to try harder and never give up.‘A surgeon toy with me from Day 1 of my career’ Dr A. V. Gurava Reddy, Orthopaedic Surgeon and MD, Sunshine Hospitals“I have owned a plush toy, shaped like a surgeon and a ceramic plate with a painting of a girl ever since I started working in this field. The girl used to look like my daughter, and I bought both of them in England. She resembles my grandchild now. These two have been at my clinic in India since the beginning. Every day it keeps telling and reminding me to do better.”