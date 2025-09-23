‘My Joy Begins and Ends on Set’

Saba Azad made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with Dil Kabaddi, while simultaneously pursuing a musical career. Born in Delhi to a Punjabi Sikh father and a Muslim mother, she is also the niece of theatre legend Safdar Hashmi. Never a conformist, Saba is now being noticed for her understated, graceful performance in Songs of Paradise, where she plays Kashmir’s first public female singer. Here she is, in conversation with DC:

How did the plum role in Songs of Paradise come your way?

I read for the part while travelling, via an online Zoom test. I was given a scene on the spot and read it off the sheet. I believe my director, Danish Renzu, decided to cast me after that reading. It took a lot of back-and-forth between Danish and me to decide what the character needed physically. Danish wanted her to have an accent reflecting her socio-economic background. I was initially hesitant, as there’s always a risk of sounding caricatured. It was a scary choice, but I’m glad I tried.

Do you feel OTT platforms have expanded your reach?

OTT felt like a response to the limitations of box-office-driven scripts—many of us who might not have made it to the Friday box office got noticed. It has truly changed my career for the better.

How difficult is it to date a mainstream actor?

I think I am doing pretty well for an introvert.

What advice would you give to outsiders trying their luck?

Depends on what kind of luck one is seeking. If you’re anything like me and your joy begins and ends on set, then every day you’re employed. It’s not easy.

What are you working on now?

I have two films and a show releasing soon, and I start shooting a series this November, which I’m really excited about. I’m also making music and touring with my bands Madboy/Mink and Ullou.