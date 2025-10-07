Q What made you take up The Game…?

The show had so many interesting subplots, a lot of scope to perform. I really loved the narration. I also knew the names behind it — Applause Entertainment and Rajesh M Selva as director — all this reinforced my confidence in the project.

Q Is it difficult to find projects fully centred on a female lead?

No, but what is hard is finding a story that is convincing and a team that will execute it well.

Q How relatable was the part of the digital game-maker who is targeted viciously?

I found certain aspects of Kavya’s life very relatable — particularly her being a public figure, who uses social media to share titbits about her personal life and work and receives a lot of love and also hate in return. Also as women, we are constantly scrutinized and criticized, and I found that quite relatable. But I’ve not been victim of such a targeted attack. That was hard to imagine, I had to work out my approach.

Q Was it difficult to leave behind the character’s trauma at work?

I’m good at compartmentalizing. And also, I found a method that works well for me without intruding into my personal life or mental space. So yeah, I would leave Kavya back at work when I went home.

Q Why do we see so little of you?

I’m seen as picky, but I believe I’m just someone who won’t settle for anything less than what I deserve. You can say yes to everything and be seen everywhere, or choose what truly feels right. Sure, I’ve made a few questionable choices, but I always learn from every film I take on.

Q What are your criteria for accepting a film?

I have a checklist. I expect a good script, good writing, a character that has a good arc, and a like-minded team. I don’t expect every project to tick every box, but most should. I won’t do something just for the sake of it. My work is sacred to me. My goal is to have a filmography I’m proud of.

Q What next?

I play a journalist in Tamil film Aryan with Vishnu Vishal, releasing on October 31. She’s an alpha female—highly intuitive and sometimes taking her job more personally than she should. I’m also part of another Tamil movie, Bro Code, with Jayam Ravi and SJ Surya.