‘My Father’s Health Is Not A Cricket Match’

20 Feb 2026 8:34 PM IST

Salman Khan tells hospital to stop regular health updates

The source adds that Salman is taking care to see that his mother Salma and his stepmother Helen are not subjected to undue worry. — DC Image

Salman Khan has requested hospital authorities to desist from putting out health bulletins on his father Salim Khan, who has been admitted for treatment. The actor has taken this step as he is reportedly unhappy about the regular updates doctors have been issuing for the media.

“Bhai says his father’s health is not a cricket match and the commentary is uncalled for,” says a close friend of the star.

The source adds that Salman is taking care to see that his mother Salma and his stepmother Helen are not subjected to undue worry, and is reassuring them on his father’s condition.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
subhash k jha
