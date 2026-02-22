‘My Daughter Doesn’t Want Me for Her New Film’

Gulzar has written songs for all his daughter Meghna Gulzar’s directorial ventures since she made her debut with Filhaal in 2002. However, for her new film Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Gulzar saab says his daughter has informed him that his services are not required.

“What can I do? She is making a songless film this time, so I have nothing to contribute to her new project. Do I miss working with her? Of course, I do. At the same time, I am a little scared of her. She is a hard taskmaster and has rejected my songs in the past,” Gulzar saab says with a smile.

Daayra is Meghna Gulzar’s sixth directorial venture and her second crime drama after Talvar.