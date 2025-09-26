‘My Car Was Bought Legally, Not Smuggled’

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has challenged the seizure of his Land Rover by Customs officials, who suspect tax evasion and illegal import from Bhutan. The vehicle was taken from his Kochi residence earlier this week as part of “Operation Numkhor,” a statewide crackdown on high-end cars with dubious import records.

In his petition before the Kerala High Court, Salmaan asserted that he purchased the SUV legally from the Indian Red Cross and denied any wrongdoing. His car is among 38 luxury vehicles seized across Kerala in the joint operation by Customs, police, and transport authorities.