‘My Body, My Choice’

Anoushka Shankar, daughter of sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, has reacted strongly to social media comments aimed at body shaming her.

Anuouska, herself a sitar player, took to Instagram to highlight the tough fights her body has been through, and call out unsolicited judgemental comments by Netizens about her choice of clothes, apart from her physicality.

She shared screenshots of sexist remarks like “You are blessed, but no need to show cleavage” and “Indian classical music is sacred music, but the attire worn is not matching,” triggered by a clip of her performing music from her latest album. She also shared a comment on her bikini pictures from a family holiday, which read, “You should not do this on social media. Think about your father’s image, please.”

“The inherent arrogance that allows one human to think they have the right to pass judgment on someone in this way is astounding. In 2025, we should be so far beyond this kind of idiocy — there are bigger battles to fight,” she said sharply.

“My choices — all of them — are mine to make,” she stressed, and, reaching out to others in similar situations, she added, “To anyone else who receives these kinds of comments, either in public or in private, I see you, and I’m with you. It’s not your shame to carry, it’s theirs.”

Apart from common physically transforming events such as childbirth, the musician listed a string of crises her body has had to go through, including child sexual abuse, surgeries, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), addiction, neurodivergence, and autoimmune disorders. “When I think of what my body has carried me through, I’m filled with awe and gratitude,” she posted. “I love my body for everything it’s been through and everything it is. I’m keenly aware of what a fight it has been to get here.”