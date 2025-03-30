 Top
Hyderabad Chronicle
DC Correspondent
30 March 2025 12:55 PM IST

For sporting a ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Edition’ watch, calling it haram

Muslim cleric calls out Salman...
Film actor Salam Khan (Photo: By Arrangement)

Salman Khan once again has courted controversy, and this time for wearing a `34 lakhs Ram Janambhoomi edition watch, which was gifted to him by his mother, Salma Khan, who is Hindu by birth.

All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has deemed it un-Islamic. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, speaking to PTI, stated, “I have been asked about Shariat’s ruling about Salman Khan. He is wearing a Ram Edition watch made for the promotion of Ram Mandir. Wearing such a watch being a Muslim is illegal and “haram”. In such a situation, doing un-Islamic activities is against Shariat. He should avoid such activities and repent.”
Salman’s mother, even though she converted to Islam after marriage to Salim Khan, the family is secular and observes both Hindu and Muslim festivals. Salman’s fashion choice has triggered mixed reactions online, with some praising his bold style, while others, including religious scholars, have strongly opposed it.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

