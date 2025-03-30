Muslim cleric calls out Salman...

Salman Khan once again has courted controversy, and this time for wearing a `34 lakhs Ram Janambhoomi edition watch, which was gifted to him by his mother, Salma Khan, who is Hindu by birth.

All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has deemed it un-Islamic. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, speaking to PTI, stated, “I have been asked about Shariat’s ruling about Salman Khan. He is wearing a Ram Edition watch made for the promotion of Ram Mandir. Wearing such a watch being a Muslim is illegal and “haram”. In such a situation, doing un-Islamic activities is against Shariat. He should avoid such activities and repent.”

Salman’s mother, even though she converted to Islam after marriage to Salim Khan, the family is secular and observes both Hindu and Muslim festivals. Salman’s fashion choice has triggered mixed reactions online, with some praising his bold style, while others, including religious scholars, have strongly opposed it.