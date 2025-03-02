Mouthwatering moringa recipes

When a tree acts almost as a panacea, it is not unusual for it to earn the sobriquet of ‘Miracle Tree.’ Drumstick tree or Moringa oleifera is so called because almost every part of this widely-grown tree be it leaves, flowers or fruit (drumstick) is saturated with health benefits and due to a wide array of medicinal properties, the moringa leaves can address a plethora of ailments – from anaemia to arthritis, diabetes to inflammation, wound-healing, lowering cholesterol to reducing obesity and stomach issues.

Multiple Uses

This superfood is usually found in South Indian kitchens (in sambar, rasam, pappu) though drumsticks or the fruit of the moringa tree are commonly used to make tangy side dishes and curries in Northern and Eastern India too. Additionally, in some Eastern states, fritters from moringa flowers are made too.

The Southern states however use the moringa leaves in a variety of simple and tasty dishes, apart from mixing the leaves in dal or lentils. The leaves, which do not have any strong taste, can be used with other ingredients to make moringa paratha by mixing with flour, pakodas or fritters, thoran, stir fry, stew, soups, chutneys, smoothies etc.

Rhythm Malhotra, a wellness coach says that the Moringa Matcha Energizer drink boosts energy, improves digestion, and supports overall wellness. It can be consumed daily. “While moringa is power-packed with nutrients, supports immunity, and improves skin health, banana adds natural sweetness and aids digestion. Honey or jaggery provides sustainable energy and helps balance flavours. Lemon enhances absorption of moringa’s nutrients and adds a refreshing twist,” says Rhythm.

Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, culinary expert & chef consultant says that one can give the Moringa leaves crispy fritters a twist by drizzling them with sweet and tangy yogurt. “Sprinkle them with pomegranate pearls, lightly toasted and skinned peanuts, chopped green chillies, chaat masala, dry mango powder, red chilli powder for a satiating experience,” says Reetu.

Health Benefits

Various studies globally have made observations on the cardioprotective, neuroprotective, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, hepatoprotective potential of extracts from various plant parts. Moringa is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin A, B1, B2, C, calcium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, iron etc.

As per a recent study undertaken by researchers from Maharashtra (published in PubMed, US National Library of Medicine), the moringa leaves have medicinal value in treating rheumatoid arthritis, infertility, anaemia, depression, protecting from heart diseases, providing pain relief, lowering blood pressure. Its antioxidant compounds can protect the cells from damage and boost immunity.

However, those pregnant, taking thyroid medication, diabetic medication or suffering from low blood pressure should consult a doctor before consuming moringa leaves as some studies point out that moringa may interfere with the efficacy of certain drugs used for their treatment.

Moringa Leaves Fritters

(Courtesy: Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, culinary expert & chef consultant)

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup packed Morinaga leaves, clean, washed and drained

• 1/2 cup Bengal gram flour

• 1/4th cup rice flour

• 1/2 tsp fennel seeds

• 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

• 3/4 tsp red chilli powder

• 1/4th tsp turmeric powder

• 2 green chillies, chopped

• 2 tbsp coriander leaves finely chopped

• 1 sprig curry leaves chopped

• 1 large onion finely chopped

• 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

• Salt to taste

• Water as required

Oil as required for frying:

Method:

1. Mix well all the ingredients mentioned above to prepare a thick batter.

2. Make them into smaller balls.

3. Shallow fry or fry in an air fryer to make the pakoras/fritters.

Moringacho Dento

(Courtesy: Chef Ganesh Patil, The Westin, Goa)

Ingredients:

• 1 cup moringa or drumstick leaves, chopped

• 2 medium onions, chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 medium tomato, chopped

• 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

• 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

• 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

• 1/4 teaspoon red chili powder

• 2 tablespoons coconut oil (or other available cooking oil)

• 2-3 dried red chilies, crushed or 1-2 teaspoon red chili paste.

• Fresh coconut, grated (optional)

Salt, to taste

Method:

1. Heat coconut oil in a pan over medium heat.

2. Add cumin seeds and mustard seeds. Let them sizzle.

3. Add chopped onions and sauté until they are translucent.

4. Add minced garlic and sauté for another minute.

5. Add chopped tomato and sauté until it is soft.

6. Add chopped moringa or drumstick leaves, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well.

7. Add crushed dried red chilies or red chili paste (if using) and mix well.

8. Add a splash of water (about 1/4 cup) and cover the pan.

9. Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the moringa is cooked.

10. Garnish with grated fresh coconut.

Moringa Matcha Energizer

(Courtesy: Rhythm Malhotra, wellness coach)

Ingredients:

• 1 tsp moringa powder (available at organic stores or online)

• ½ tsp matcha powder that is powdered green tea (optional, can be replaced with a pinch of cardamom for flavour)

• 1 cup coconut water (or plain water for a lighter version)

• ½ ripe banana (for natural sweetness and creaminess)

• ½ tsp honey or jaggery (adjust to taste)

• ½ tsp lemon juice (for freshness and Vitamin C boost)

• Ice cubes (optional, for a chilled version)

Method:

• Blend all ingredients until smooth.

• Pour into a glass and enjoy it fresh.

Moringa Leaves Fritters Chaat

Ingredients:

• ½ cup pomegranate pearls

• ¼th cup lightly toasted and skinned peanuts

• 2 green chillies, chopped

• For the drizzling: (Mix well)

• ½ cup low-fat curd

• ¼th tsp red chilli powder

• ¼th tsp cumin powder

• 1 tsp sugar or as desired

• Salt to taste

• For the sprinkling:

• 2 tbsp Pomegranate pearls

• 1 tbsp lightly toasted and skinned peanuts

• ½tsp green chillies, chopped

• 1 tsp chaat masala

• ½ tsp dry mango powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

Method:

1. Break the fritters into halves.

2. In a glass bowl, combine the fritters, half of the yogurt mixture, pomegranate pearls and green chillies. Mix lightly.

3. Transfer into serving bowls. Drizzle them with the remaining curd mixture. Sprinkle pomegranate pearls, peanuts, green chillies, chaat masala, dry mango powder and red chilli powder.

4. Serve at room temperature or chilled, as desired.