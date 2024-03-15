Bhumi Pednekar has joined the list of talented Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone (Gehraiyaan), Alia Bhatt (Darlings) and Kareena Kapoor (Jaane Jaan), who have done clutter-breaking work on OTT platforms, with her streaming debut — the hugely-acclaimed thriller Bhakshak. She talks about this change in the world of entertainment.

“As an actor, I would love to be a part of the best projects — theatrical or streaming,” she says. “I think most actors have become ‘platform agnostic’ post-Pandemic, which is why, in the last couple of years, you have seen leading theatrical actors choosing to work in streaming projects and get love from across the world.”

She adds, “Streaming has helped actors unlock new audiences from various parts of the world. The fact that Bhakshak is part of the global list of hit films proves that people are consuming the best content from across the world. Language is no longer a barrier. People want to experience stories that touch their hearts. Streaming has enabled us to create a new fan base.”

Talking about the reception that Bhakshak has received, the actress says, “I have received messages on social media from so many countries that I was shocked by the impact my work has had. It is something that never happened to me before. So, as an actor, I feel extremely validated that my work is entertaining people globally. I’m sure others also want to experience the same, and that’s why so many of us have helmed streaming projects which went on to become breakout hits!”

“The fact that Bhakshak is part of the global list of hit films proves that people are consuming the best content from across the world.”