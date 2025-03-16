More stars jump into producers wagon

Samantha Prabhu is the latest in the long list of stars turning producers. The actor recently announced the completion of her debut production, Subham. In December 2023 Samantha founded her home production company Tralala Moving Pictures. The Citadel Honey Bunny star said it was an extension of her vision to support authentic, meaningful, and universal narratives. She had further commented that her home production would also give filmmakers a platform to bring powerful stories to life, as well as represent new-age expression as well as espouse pay parity amongst its crew.

Stars turning producers are nothing out of the ordinary. Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai, the founding members of Bombay Talkies in 1934, were the pioneers, spawning a trend over the decades. From Raj Kapoor to Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and Deepika Padukone all wear multiple hats as actors and producers.

However, over the past year and a half, it’s become more pronounced as more stars have taken on wearing the producer’s hat.The enterprising Kriti Sanon’s maiden venture as a producer was with the thriller Do Patti, which also starred her in the leading role. Her reason is simple. “It was the idea to be creatively involved in projects that I feel passionate about, other than just being an actor. I wanted to immerse myself in all aspects of the process of filmmaking, as well as tell stories that I feel need to be told.” Actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa announced their production house Kampa Films, and their first project was the comedy Toaster. Film critic Joginder Tuteja says, top stars usually have had their own home production houses. However, after looking at the latest trend, he says it is economically viable and also gives the star creative control.

“They not only get to be in charge of the creative tone of the films but the costs are offset as well. They get control over the revenue, but there is also a risk factor involved, if the film doesn’t do well they stand to lose out as well. It is a calculated gamble. Apart from cases where they don’t have creative control, they come on board as co-producers.In this case, they take home a share of the profit if the film does well, and if it doesn’t there is no loss to them.”

Shahid Kapoor too has ventured into production. His first involvement was Deva with Roy Kapur Productions. However the film had a dismal performance at the box office. His next gig will be the adaptation of Amish Tripathi’s books, but there is no confirmation yet.