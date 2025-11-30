More Legal Trouble Hits ‘Dhurandhar’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, releasing this Friday, has run into fresh legal trouble. Earlier, the family of late Major Mohit Sharma approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film, objecting to the way Ranveer Singh’s character is rumoured to mirror the late officer, though the makers deny any real-life link.

In a new twist, Naureen Aslam — widow of Pakistani cop Chaudhary Aslam, whom Dutt is reportedly portraying — has objected to the trailer and asked to see the film to check for defamation. A source says the team won’t screen it pre-release and that it already carries a “no real persons” disclaimer. Dutt and director Aditya Dhar are expected to reiterate that the character is fictional.