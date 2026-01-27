Mona Singh To Play Inspector Dhanwant Kaur in ‘Kohrra 2’

Mona Singh is on a roll. Basking in the recent blockbuster success of Border 2, in which she plays Sunny Deol’s wife, and the OTT hit Bads of Bollywood, the actor is now set to take on one of the most challenging roles of her career.

She joins Season 2 of Netflix’s 2023 hit thriller series Kohrra, playing the formidable police inspector Dhanwant Kaur who is grappling with a murder investigation while dealing with her own domestic struggles.

“I loved the complexity of this woman, and this is something I have never done before. A woman who is going through her own personal loss and is also a cop trying to justify her position in a very masculine culture, where she is always questioned about her capabilities. There are so many layers and its very challenging for an actor,” says Mona.

Director Sudip Sharma says the decision to tell the story through a feminine lens was deliberate. “We wanted a female perspective of the policing system – what it means for a woman to be doing this physically demanding job in a masculine set up while coping with her personal dynamics.” “We are humanising the cops, showing them flawed, emotional and deeply human,” adds Mona Singh, emphasising her view that writing is key.

She also recalls breaking down during the workshops. “I read the book The Family Life for my prep, and it broke me, and the intense workshops opened a reservoir of tears.”

The show also moves away from stereotypical depictions of Punjab on screen. “Punjab is a land that has seen a lot. It’s welcoming but has its own share of hardships. You see the blend of modernity and tradition, struggles, losses and victory in this land,” says Rannvijay Singha.