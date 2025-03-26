Mohanlal's Presence Enhanced my Performance

Tovino Thomas is confident that his performance in L2: Empuraan is his best. The reason is simple – he finally got to share screen space with his idol, Mohanlal.

“I first worked with him in 2014. In Lucifer, I had no scenes with him, but I do have one in Empuraan, and I say it’s my best. You don’t need to act when he is around, you just respond to him.”

Tovino reveals that unlike most actors, Mohanlal makes sure to be around when close-up shots are being taken of his co-stars. “Usually, actors leave, but he asked if it was okay if he stood around. His presence enhanced my performance,” said Tovino.

L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumar, follows the mega success of Lucifer. One of the most anticipated films, it is estimated to have been mounted on a budget of ₹180 crores and has already broken advance booking records. “It’s mind-blowing indeed. When you watch the film, you will see the entire budget has been used for the film and its production,” Tovino adds.

The actor, who has had hits such as Minnal Murali and Kiliye to his credit, says the core of Malayalam cinema has always been content. “Five to ten years back, we were one of the smallest industries. We didn’t have budgets to scale big films, and the only option was to give content to the audience. We never had the luxury of shooting at length. A film that would take 40 days was wrapped up in 20 since we didn’t have the budgets. But content and dedication were always our strengths.”

