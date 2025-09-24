‘Mirai’ Team Hands Over All Their Screens to PK’s ‘OG’

In an unusual gesture, the makers of the blockbuster movie Mirai have surrendered all their theatres and screens to a rival film — Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, albeit for just the day of its release — Thursday, September 25.

Mirai will be back in Hyderabad theatres on September 26.

Speaking about the move, Mirai star Teja Sajja says the decision was voluntary. “They didn’t even have to ask. We offered them our theatres on the day of their release. It is the least we can do to ensure that Pawan Kalyan Sir’s film gets optimum exposure on its opening day.”

Teja feels there should be more cooperation and solidarity in every movie industry — “It is the only way for us to grow.”

