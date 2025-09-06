‘Mirai Is Relevant in All Languages’

Teja Sajja, the lead of the pan-India action-adventure Mirai, talks about the film, its challenges, and its journey to audiences across India.

Excerpts:

On the positioning of ‘Mirai’

We are promoting Mirai as a mainstream Hindi film because there’s tremendous love and potential for it. But my intention isn’t to break into the Hindi film industry. I’m just making a Telugu film with Telugu sensibilities on a story that resonates across languages, ensuring it feels authentic in every version.

I never imagined, even in my wildest dreams, that I’d be part of Hindi cinema. Still, I feel a deep responsibility to give North Indian audiences an authentic experience. I treat every language that encourages me with the same seriousness and put in 100% effort, just as I would for a film in my mother tongue.

On comparisons between ‘Mirai’ and ‘HanuMan’

I don’t compare films, and don’t credit myself for success. It’s a team effort. I will always put in the same efforts as I did as a newcomer for every film.

On making big dreams come true

We aimed for international standards on a restrained budget and left no effort spared to make the film look grand. When VFX costs became exorbitant, we performed all the high-octane action scenes ourselves. I even hung from a running train—something usually done by body doubles. We went all out to make Mirai extraordinary.

On Karan Johar’s collaboration

I’m an outsider in both Bollywood and Tollywood, so I’m extremely thankful that Karan sir gave me a chance to reach a wider audience. He came on board purely for the content and was pleasantly surprised by what we achieved on a limited budget. He felt his name could help the film reach more people. I don’t know him personally, but I hope this film works so our association continues.

I want him to come to Tollywood and make a straight Telugu film — though audiences know his Hindi work, a Telugu project would be fresh and new.