Mic Check, Power On

From filmmakers chatting over home-cooked meals to union ministers talking about the country’s road infrastructure and health secrets, from CEOs and spiritual gurus giving gyaan on the real universe and meta-universe to tribal storytellers and community builders, everybody is “in conversation” with India’s leading podcast hosts and YouTube content creators.

In fact, these new-age digital content creators are rewriting the rules of “infotainment”, “influence”, and “inspiration.” In a space once dominated by television anchors and journalists, YouTube hosts and podcast storytellers are emerging as India’s unexpected power players and cultural gatekeepers.

Individual Powerhouse

Choreographer-cum-filmmaker- turned-Podcast host Farah Khan’s recent candid photo and tête-à-tête with Google CEO Sundar Pichai broke the Internet with over 2,73,854 Likes in a matter of minutes. Farah’s witty side note on Instagram read: “When you make Google giggle…Sundar Pichai. Thank you to @youtubeindia for being such great hosts.” From going on a gastronomic tour in Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari’s kitchen to rubbing shoulders with the Who’s Who of Bollywood and Hollywood, Farah Khan has truly become a Powerhouse of Podcast entertainment. Her YouTube show, Food With Farah, has over 2.74M subscribers. She also has 4.6 million followers on Instagram.

Desi Gamechangers

Ditto, with Deepa Dodla, the creator behind the Madam Mahjong craze (3,380 followers). Mahjong, a traditional tile-based game, has long been played quietly within social circles. Dodla transformed that pastime into a lifestyle community where conversation, culture and connection intersect.

Through events and online content, the Mahjong table becomes more than a game. It becomes a space for storytelling, networking and shared experiences among women from different backgrounds. What began as a small interest has gradually grown into a recognisable digital identity. “It shows how the internet rewards authenticity,” says Kiyan Naidu, a sociologist studying online communities in Mumbai. “People are drawn to creators who build genuine spaces rather than chasing mass appeal.”

New Format, Nice Content

Unlike conventional chat shows, dodgy TV interviews and propaganda press conferences, these new digital content creators take the conversations ‘outside’ — in kitchens, bedrooms, parks, gardens, crowded footpaths, and local trains. Across India’s digital landscape, YouTube hosts and podcasters are emerging as unexpected cultural connectors. Individuals who can bring together business leaders, actors, thinkers and policymakers in long conversations watched by millions.

Farah’s YouTube space evinces her passion for food and heart-to-heart conversations. Her show’s atmosphere is playful and occasionally chaotic. The conversations drift naturally. “It works because the environment disarms people,” says Neha G, a leading Mumbai-based media strategist.

The Conversation Economy

Traditional TV interviews are packed into 10-15 minutes bytes. The questions are sharp, the answers brief, and the conversation becomes headlines. Podcasts, however, operate on a different rhythm. A single conversation can run for an hour. Guests talk about childhood memories, creative struggles, and the ideas that shaped their thinking. It feels less like journalism and more like storytelling. Media researchers often describe this shift as the rise of the Conversation Economy. “Younger audiences are comfortable listening to long conversations,” says a digital culture researcher in Bengaluru. “They want context and personality, not just information.”

Reinvention & Image Makeover

Few stories illustrate the changing nature of public narratives as clearly as actor Rhea Chakraborty. Her public image took a beating following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Digital platforms, however, create space for individuals to reshape how they are seen. Through her podcast Rhea opened up conversations around healing and personal growth. The tone of the show is reflective rather than sensational. A leading Delhi-based culture commentator notes, “When someone moves from being the subject of headlines to hosting conversations, the narrative begins to shift. The audience starts engaging with them differently.”

Stories That Travel

Another fascinating corner of the podcast universe belongs to storytellers who explore India’s spiritual landscapes. Among them are creators who narrate the histories of temples and sacred traditions through digital platforms. More than a place of worship, the temple becomes a story of architecture, regional history and the communities that shaped it. “Digital storytelling is bringing heritage to younger audiences in ways textbooks never could,” says a leading cultural connoisseur from Mumbai and Pune.

The Art Of Conversation

One of the most intriguing aspects is top ministers, CEOs, entrepreneurs and A-list artists choosing these platforms for conversations. Another factor driving the podcast boom is the changing relationship between creators and audiences.TV programmes are broadcast to viewers. Podcasts and YouTube channels, however, are followed, with subscribers returning regularly and developing a sense of familiarity with the host.

A New Cultural Salon

Centuries ago, intellectual salons brought artists and political leaders together in private homes to exchange ideas. These gatherings, often called baithaks, shaped entire cultural movements. Today’s podcasts are digital salons — the microphone replaces the drawing room, and conversation becomes the gathering, with millions listening through headphones and screens.

Whether it is Farah bonding with celebrities, Rhea exploring personal journeys, or Deepa building a Mahjong community, they are all part of the same shift. In today’s media landscape, influence belongs to those who ask the right questions — and listen long enough for the answers to unfold.

Byte-Sized Infotainment

• India has over 450 million YouTube users, making it one of the largest creator ecosystems in the world.

• Long-form podcasts are among the fastest-growing formats among Gen-Z audiences.

• Many popular podcasts now feature conversations lasting 60–120 minutes, offering depth rarely seen in traditional interviews.

ALL EYES & EARS HERE

• Farah Khan has interviewed the likes of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Baba Ramdev and several A-list celebs on her YouTube food show Food With Farah. She has over 2.74M subscribers and 4.6 million followers on Instagram.

• Deepa Dodla, the creator behind Madam Mahjong, transformed the traditional tile game into a safe space for women and community where conversation, culture and connection intersect.

• Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast, Chapter2 has guests (actors, policy-makers, intellectuals, artists) talking about resilience, healing and personal struggles and growth.