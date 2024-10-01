Mental health and the dark side of Yoga

Yoga, often celebrated for its ability to promote peace, mindfulness, and balance, has become a global cornerstone of modern wellness culture. Millions practice yoga daily, drawn by its promise of mental clarity and physical vitality. However, while yoga offers numerous benefits, experts caution that it can also have unintended consequences, particularly for those dealing with mental health issues like anxiety or depression.

A study indicated that up to 30% of individuals practising yoga report increased emotional distress or anxiety, particularly those with pre-existing mental health conditions (Meyer & Tangen, 2024). Research by Cramer and Lauche (2024) indicates that up to 25% of yoga practitioners experience injuries related to improper techniques, stressing the importance of qualified instructors. Social media’s influence has transformed yoga into a competitive endeavour, with a study by Tangen and Bjerknes (2024) revealing that 40% of practitioners feel pressured to perform advanced poses, negatively impacting their self-esteem and mental health.

The Complex Relationship

While many find yoga to be a powerful tool for channelling energy toward healing, it can also stir up intense emotions, both positive and negative.

Avrril Quadros, a Bengaluru-based certified in ICF coaching, and a life architect specializing in energy and emotional healing, emphasizes the importance of understanding the emotional aspects of yoga. “When you’re working with energy, you’re dealing with something that has the potential to explode,” she warns. This emotional intensity can be especially problematic for those unprepared to confront their feelings.

For individuals struggling with mental health issues, yoga can provide respite. However, without proper guidance, it may exacerbate underlying conditions. “Yoga is supposed to be mindful, not something that makes you feel pain,” Quadros says. Practitioners must be cautious about how they approach yoga.

Celebrity Culture

One significant factor contributing to the darker side of yoga is its portrayal by celebrities on social media platforms. Influencers often showcase a glamorized version of yoga, focusing on physical appearance and advanced poses rather than the introspective and spiritual aspects of the practice. This can create unrealistic expectations for everyday practitioners, leading them to prioritize aesthetics over emotional and spiritual well-being. “Unfortunately, too many celebrities practising yoga focus more on how they look, not on going within and asking, ‘Who am I?’” Quadros explains. This shift in focus can distort the essence of yoga, making it challenging for individuals with mental health issues to engage in the practice meaningfully.

The commercialization of yoga, often driven by the desire for social media validation, can lead practitioners to prioritize performance over personal growth. Anshuka Parwani, a celebrity wellness expert and founder of Anshuka Yoga highlights that true yoga practice involves listening to one’s body, fostering a deeper understanding of individual limitations and capacities.

For those with body image concerns or low self-esteem, the pressure to perform certain poses perfectly can exacerbate existing insecurities. Quadros suggests that individuals ask themselves reflective questions: “What am I feeling? What am I thinking? What am I observing in myself?” Engaging in this kind of self-awareness is crucial for benefiting from yoga.

Proper Guidance

Proper guidance in yoga is paramount, particularly for individuals with mental health challenges. Parwani empha-sizes that injuries in yoga often arise from improper form and alignment. “Overstretching and misalignment can cause injury, straining the muscles and pushing the body beyond its limits,” she explains.

Parwani advocates for practicing under the guidance of a certified, experienced teacher who is gentle with adjustments and prioritizes student comfort. “You need to feel comfortable with your teacher,” she states, adding, “Using props in yoga, is a great tool which can support you immensely during your positions and can help with preventing injuries.”

There’s a difference between discipline and torture. Quadros says that not all yoga teachers are equipped to guide individuals dealing with mental health issues. Some may prioritize pushing students into physically challenging poses without considering the emotional toll it may take. Others might lack the sensitivity to handle complex emotional responses.

Emotional Reactions

Yoga can release stored emotions and unresolved trauma, which, if not managed properly, can lead to intense emotional reactions like anger, sadness, or anxiety.

Neuropsychologist Jasdeep Mago Jethani says that the real value of yoga lies in its ability to teach patience, discipline, and the capacity to tune into one’s body and mind. “Yoga isn’t an instant fix,” Jethani explains. “You need to gauge if it’s adding value to your life or bringing you something you didn't have before.” This mindfulness, however, is not always easy to cultivate. For individuals dealing with mental health conditions, practicing yoga without an awareness of how it may trigger emotional or energetic shifts can lead to more harm than good.

The emotional reactions yoga can elicit — whether feelings of anger, sadness, or anxiety — are part of the practice’s deeper healing potential. However, these emotions need to be managed carefully, especially for individuals already navigating mental health struggles. The rise of “yoga therapy” has helped bridge the gap between traditional therapy and yoga, but there remains a lack of widespread understanding of how deeply yoga can affect emotional states.

Yoga teachers, while often skilled in guiding students through physical postures, may not always be equipped to handle the emotional fallout. Quadros feels this is where the real challenge lies – ensuring those practicing yoga for mental health reasons receive the right emotional support.

Jethani says that yoga’s benefits don’t always come in the form of immediate relief. It’s a practice that builds over time, teaching self-awareness, discipline, and the ability to manage emotional highs and lows. She adds, “Yoga is an intuitive practice. You need to be in tune with yourself for the right effect."

Yoga is often recommended as a complementary practice for managing mental health. Quadros urges individuals to understand how energy work interacts with traditional therapeutic methods. “I speak to their psychiatrists — if you’re not working with the energy, you’re not changing the pattern of the yoga,” she notes.

The synergy between yoga and therapy can amplify healing, but both need to be aligned to ensure a supportive journey. Integrating yoga with traditional therapy has shown promising results, as detailed by Brown and Ryan (2024). This combination enhanced emotional regulation in 50% of participants.