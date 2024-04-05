Menopause Matters, Period

In India, talking about menstruation is still a taboo subject in many homes. Most women encounter menopause between 45 and 55 (as per WHO) with some women experiencing menopause earlier (before 40 years of age), yet this subject is often brushed under the rug in most Indian households. It’s no surprise that 79% of Indian women are uncomfortable discussing menopausal health with their family or colleagues. A recent study done in the UK states that 1 in every 10 women quit their job due to menopause. A woman going through menopause often experiences hot flashes, irritation, loneliness, loss of sexual libido, and irregular sleep patterns. Menopause is a normal hormonal change involving the permanent end of menstrual cycles due to the cessation of reproductive hormones.

A Struggle ‘Period’

In some families, young girls and women are advised not to talk about “periods” in front of male family members. Some women are told to sleep in separate rooms for a week. Living rooms, puja rooms, and kitchens are out of bounds for menstruating women. They are served insipid food and told not to eat pickles. These draconian practices create a tough environment for women who are undergoing menopause as there is a lack of support

from family and friends. Depression and anxiety are common among women during menopause and postmenopause. Dr Tejal Kanwar, a gynaecologist and consultant at Ujaas emphasizes on the importance of family support.

“Support from family and friends can be the best antidotes along with nurturing relationships and friendships with people of common interests and a little bit of self-love.”

All Work and No Care

According to Deloitte’s Women @ Work: A Global Outlook report, more than 33% of women reported working through pain related to menstruation, while almost 18% worked through menopause symptoms. Another issue due to lifestyle changes and medicinal usage is perimenopause or premature menopause. It occurs 8-10 years before the menopausal age. Dr Pooja Kohli, Senior Ayurveda Expert, HempStreet says, “Perimenopause occurs due to family history, smoking, medicines for pelvic radiation or chemotherapy, surgeries, health conditions like autoimmune disorders, and sedentary lifestyles.” She recommends yoga — bhujang asanas (cobra poses) and avoiding hot foods. “Seasonal fruits and vegetables must be consumed to ease menopause cramps and sustain a healthy lifestyle,” Dr Pooja adds.

Destigmatizing Menopause

The path to menopause is frequently accompanied by feelings of helplessness, fatigue, and an overwhelming struggle to cope with pressure, often pushing women to saturation point. Janki Shah, a Mumbai-based homemaker shares her menopause experience. “Hot flashes, irritation, extreme sadness, disinterest in sex, itching, and inability to get out of bed were my biggest problems during menopause. I credit yoga, homeopathy medicines, meditation, and my family’s unending support during that period.” However, several companies are helping women navigate their menopause journey. These firms provide counselling, medicines, doctor appointments, and right guidance to women. Abhishek Mohan, founder and CEO, of HempStreet says, “In terms of menopause cramps, cannabis plays a role in anti-inflammatory and helps the immune system along with Ayurveda which lends the ability to produce something that can have an effect without massive impact.” Tamanna Singh, founder, Menoveda says, “Ayurveda, healthy lifestyle. dietary practices, yoga and meditation helps mitigate the effects of perimenopause and menopause.” Several celebrities like actor Shamita Shetty, Shweta Bachchan, Lara Dutta, and Neerja Birla have candidly spoken about their menopause journey to create awareness.

Points To Ponder

Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Shamita Shetty, and Lara Dutta have candidly raised awareness around perimenopause in India

79% of Indian women are not comfortable sharing menopause-related health issues with family or friends [Abbott Survey]

8% of women (35–39 years) reach menopause prematurely [Indian women study]

39% suffer from depression 29.5% from anxiety during premenopausal and postmenopausal phases [National Institutes of Health.US]

Deep breathing, yoga, low-impact aerobics, brisk walking, treadmill, and stretching are the best exercises to ease severe symptoms of menopause

Milk products, sardines, salmon, leafy green vegetables, nuts, fruits, and dry beans are the best foods for menopause [Indian Menopause Society]

Perimenopause occurs due to family history, smoking, medicines for pelvic radiation or chemotherapy, surgeries, autoimmune disorders, and sedentary lifestyle.” — Dr. Pooja Kohli, Senior Ayurveda Expert, HempStreet