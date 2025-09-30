Memories, Family, and Festive Joy

Adivi Sesh

This is my parents’ first full-fledged Navratri in India, without anyone being sick and without COVID, after 30 years! Pujas every morning and night, house beautifully decorated, and seeing my mom smile — it’s a joy to witness and I’m partaking whenever I’m not shooting.”

Raakhee Gulzar:

Durga Puja was a major part of my childhood in Kolkata. We would get excited weeks in advance. New clothes were a must — and we all wanted the same fabric and patterns. The joy was in the anticipation. Today, however, while trying to pray and seek Devi Maa’s blessings, there are always people taking pictures on their phones. That simple joy of enjoying the festivities has faded for me.”

Rituparna Sengupta:

Durga Puja always brings happiness, excitement, and togetherness. Pandal hopping with friends and family was something we looked forward to all year. Durga Puja brings high spirits, positive energy, and motherly love.

We gorge on the bhog — lentils, rice, khichuri, labra vegetables, chutney, papad, and mithai — after offering anjali and arti to the Goddess. Every year, wearing a new saree and participating in rituals was meticulous and joyful. The artisans, musicians, and creative people received recognition for their craft, making each pandal a thematic wonder.

This year, my Puja will be without my mom — I lost her a few months ago. I don’t know how to negotiate this pain. She used to long for my visits during Puja, and the entire community would wait to see me and my family for meals. Those four days of Puja were always communal, with no cooking at home, all meals shared outside.”

Madhavan:

Durga Puja and Navratri mean family, introspection, spirituality, and delicious food. All the dishes during this time are vegetarian, which I prefer. The Durga Puja in Kolkata is something special — the whole city is immersed in festivity. It’s the time to cleanse the spirit and open one’s consciousness to the beneficence of Devi Maa.”

Teja Sajja

I am in the US this Navratri, but I feel Maa’s presence everywhere. She has blessed me with immense success this year. I wish I were home — festivities are just not the same away from family.”

Tanushree Dutta:

I grew up celebrating and enjoying this yearly festival with family, food, new clothes, goodies and gifts. Every year has been the same somewhat except the childish fervour has transformed into a more mature spiritual sadhana along with enjoying the festivities. Today went to the nearby Kali Pujo Pandal to eat the traditional khitchuri bhog prasad.”