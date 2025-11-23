'Meeting Sobhita, The Best Thing To Happen To Me’

“My wife Sobhita is the best occurrence in my life. She has brought stability and happiness. I couldn’t be more thankful,” he says warmly. Chaitanya recalls first meeting Sobhita in Mumbai during the launch of his OTT series Dhootha. “At that time, she also had a show with the same platform. Our first interaction happened at the event hosted by the OTT platform. So Dhootha will always remain special to me.”

He now feels firmly rooted in her family. “Like every Telugu household, Sobhita’s family is very cultured and affectionate. I’m treated like a son. There has been comfort and so many things in common right from the beginning. Sobhita is a family girl, and we’ve celebrated festivals together as well,” he says.

On the work front, Chaitanya is excited about his next film. “I play a treasure hunter. The narrative is driven by predictions that lead my character into a journey where he confronts forces of destiny and evil.”

The actor describes the project as unlike anything he has done before. “It’s my first time being part of a genre like this, with a unique world-building element and heavy VFX. We’ve completed 40 percent of the shoot and are aiming for a summer 2026 release.”