Meet Beatriz Taufenbach, Toxic’s ‘Cemetery Girl’

With just a few seconds of screen time in the teaser-trailer of Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, Ukrainian actress Beatriz Taufenbach has become so talked about that she has had to de-activate her social media account to avoid the sudden torrent of attention.

Beatriz Taufenbach was born in Kyiv in the Ukraine. Besides being a model and actress, she trained as a ballet dancer at Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet Academy and now owns a production house named 7Heaven Productions. Informed sources say Geetu was looking for an actress who could grab audience attention in just a few seconds, and found her in Beatriz. She was flown in secretly to shoot with Yash, who took a lot of convincing to do an intimate scene with her. In fact, he reportedly agreed only after his wife gave him the go-ahead.