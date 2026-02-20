Meenakshi Choudhary Bollywood-bound

After Rashmika Mandanna, Sreeleela, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi, another popular Telugu actress, Meenakshi Choudhary, is all set to make her Bollywood debut.

Meenakshi is reportedly making her Hindi film entry with Bhagam Bhag 2, starring Akshay Kumar. The movie, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is said to retain the chaotic comedy flavour of the original Bhagam Bhag, while presenting a fresh storyline.

Meenakshi entered the Telugu film industry in 2021 with Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu and has since built a strong presence with successful projects across Telugu and Tamil cinema. Khiladi, HIT 2, Lucky Baskhar, and Sankranthiki Vasthunam are some of her well-known Telugu films.

Bhagam Bhag 2 also features Manoj Bajpayee and Ayesha Khan, who is said to be playing an important role, though details are kept under wraps. With shooting scheduled to commence this month, the film is expected to hit screens by the end of the year.

Speaking about the increasing gravitation of actresses from the South towards Bollywood, director Kona Venkat said, “Bollywood offers are like a godsend, as Hindi films have a wider reach and popularity across the world compared to regional cinema. The Hindi-speaking audience is much larger, and appearing in Hindi films helps Telugu actresses expand their fan base significantly. It also opens doors to major brand endorsements, which today often pay more than acting fees.”