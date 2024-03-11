Mavericks Of Multiple Marriages

They say marriages are made in heaven but divorces take place on Earth! But that does not stop people from their quest for lasting love. Media mogul and billionaire, Rupert Murdoch (92) is all set to tie the knot for the fifth and ‘final’ time with his latest girlfriend Elena Zhukova. Although celebrity breakups and marriages are notorious for ending in nasty divorces that hasn’t stopped our stars from scouting for everlasting love. Some have scored a hat-trick (married thrice), while others continue with the trial-and-error game of love and marriage. From the late Elizabeth Taylor to Pamela Anderson; Kim Kardashian to Kabir Bedi, Sanjay Dutt to Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie to Jennifer Lopez, here are some celebs who have walked the aisle – three, four, five, six, seven, eight times in search of everlasting love.

Deepika Shah, a relationship coach and consultant explains that people who get married twice or thrice do so due to the evolving acceptance of society towards divorce, remarriages, and single parenthood. Shah says, “While Western influence plays a major part in multiple remarriages, it also boils down to the person’s optimistic thinking wherein after one or two failed marriages, they seek to find partnership based on connection and inner beauty rather than physical attractiveness and caste.”

THE SearcH for Soulmates

The audience gawked and laughed when Sanju Dutt’s (64) character played by Ranbir Kapoor candidly boasts he had 308 girlfriends in his biopic Sanju. In real life, Dutt has been married thrice. His first wife Richa Sharma died of cancer. His marriage to model Rhea Pillai ended in a divorce. But Dutt was swept away by Manyata’s simplicity and selfless love. He married her in 2008.

Being unlucky in love thrice did not stop Jennifer Lopez (54) from marrying four times — she married hottie Ben Affleck, 20 years after splitting up with him. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," JLo scribbled for her fans. Not to forget the 6.1-carat pink rock on JLo’s finger. For Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise (61) no mission is impossible, especially multiple marriages! Tom scores a hat-trick when it comes to marriages and divorces — Mimi Rogers (1987-90), Nicole Kidman (1990-2001), Katie Holmes (2006-12).

The reasons for multiple marriages could range from the person finding true love, being lonely, the death of a partner, incompatibility, and the need for companionship as you grow older among other things. Reality star cum socialite Kim Kardashian has been married three times, most recently to Kanye West, whom she divorced in 2022. In The Kardashians show, Kim is seen telling her siblings that she rushed into a relationship with Pete Davidson too fast after her divorce from Kanye.

Changing Times

Dr Surabhi Mitra, a renowned consultant psychiatrist meticulously deciphers why marriages ‘lasted longer’ in the olden days. She says that for men, maintaining marriages was earlier about a ‘status symbol’. Many men had multiple extramarital affairs which weren’t frowned upon. “Subjecting their marital wife to a life of being a ‘bond-labourer’, a house-help and a child-bearing machine was also a common practice and was socially accepted,” Dr Surabhi says, adding, “Earlier, women were socialised into believing that they were less, weak and parasitic moles. Accepting subjugation, subservience, being financially and physically dependent for protection on others, and facing abuse was a way of life.” However, a lot has changed today. A long-lasting marriage does not necessarily symbolise ‘happiness’ and being ‘content’. It could be ‘helplessness’, ‘hopelessness’, and ‘worthlessness’ for some. Women are educationally, occupationally, and financially independent today. “They get a ‘choice’ in everything (at least in the urban setup). There is a ‘no-nonsense’ policy and intolerance to injustice and understanding of their rights. Hence, women and men, now equally get to choose their partners,” Dr Surabhi says. If one matches all the parameters (true love, modesty, loyalty, financial independence, divided labour, etc) well and good. If not, then there are a billion people out there to be explored. “This understanding, of choice and rights, has led to the concept of divorces and remarriages becoming so rampant in our society,” Dr Surabhi explains.

Looking For Love

Although many studies suggest that nearly 40% of marriages end in divorce that has not dissuaded people from their pursuit of love. Handsome actor Kabir Bedi’s (74) (aka Sandokan) illustrious career spanned across three continents, and so did his four marriages. Kabir was first married to renowned dancer Protima Bedi. He then tied the knot with fashion designer Susan Humphreys. They separated. He was in a wedlock with Nikki Bedi for 13 years. Bedi later married Parveen Dusanj (48) in 2016. Action hero Nicholas Cage has got down on his knees five times with a ring. Harrison Ford got married thrice, not to mention the series of women who walked in and out of his door.

Karan Singh Grover, who was married twice, sent fans into a tizzy when he tied the knot for the third time with Bipasha Basu. Lubna Ansari, a T.E.A.M. CBT therapist, who specialises in relationship therapy, says that when a couple stays under the same roof after marriage, major differences can crop up. “Marriages break for various reasons like infidelity, sexual orientation, sexual dissatisfaction, boredom, indifference in power dynamics, domestic violence etc. Humans are looking for certain excitement and have set goals of expectations from a marriage. When that does not get fulfilled, people tend to divorce and remarry. It becomes a pattern in some people wherein breaking up and getting another partner is very easy.” While some go by the principle of once bitten, twice shy. Some seek wedding bliss and say “I Do” multiple times.

A long-lasting marriage does not necessarily symbolise ‘happiness’ and being ‘content’. It could be ‘helplessness’, ‘hopelessness’, and ‘worthlessness’ for some.” — Dr Surabhi Mitra, Consultant Psychiatrist & Equal Human Rights Activist

People who get married twice or thrice do so due to the evolving acceptance of society towards divorce, remarriages, and single parenthood.” — Deepika Shah, a relationship coach and consultant