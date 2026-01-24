‘Mardaani’ In Hot Water

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani, a film about child trafficking, contains scenes of sexual abuse of a minor, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for age proof of the actor playing that role. It is against the law to cast underage actors in roles that call for the depiction of violence. The CBFC has reportedly asked the producers for age proof of all actors playing minor characters in the film.

Additionally, the term ‘bachhi’ was replaced with ‘ladki’ in a scene that depicted sexual violence. MEANWHILE Harmanpreet’s call for justice Deeply affected by the trailer’s stark visuals and uncompromising theme, Harmanpreet Kaur called it “insane,” underscoring the urgent need for swift and exemplary punishment for crimes against women. Taking to Instagram, she also voiced strong support for the police, praising their everyday efforts to protect women and girls. “Love our police force who are always there to protect us every day. #Mardaani 3 trailer is insane… can’t wait to watch the film,” she wrote. Her remarks struck a chord with fans, who welcomed her using her platform to amplify issues that extend far beyond the sporting arena.



