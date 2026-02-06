‘Mardaani 3’ Publicity Row

Amit Malviya, BJP Information & Technology Wing National in-charge, has alleged that the makers of the film Mardaani 3 had initiated an advertorial campaign disguised as a news report, saying a large number of women and children were missing in Delhi, which in turn had resulted in false information being circulated.

The report published online, coinciding with the release of Yash Raj Films’ Mardaani 3, claimed that 800+ people, especially women and children, were missing. Malviya re-shared a video claiming that this was only a campaign to promote the film. Malviya claimed that several influencers and media channels had run with the so-called report without verifying it. Describing it on X as “nothing but a paid campaign,” he stated that the Delhi police would take strict action against those responsible.